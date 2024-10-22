Man killed after falling off motorcycle, being hit by car that did not stop: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — A man is dead after he fell off his motorcycle and was hit by a car, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department.

According to an MPD news release, officers were called to the area of St. Stephens Road and Cox Street around 9:20 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 21, for a report of a person hit by a vehicle.

When officers arrived they said they found a man in the roadway. Officials with the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department pronounced him dead at the scene.

The MPD release said the man was riding a motorcycle when he lost control and fell into the road. A vehicle heading south on St. Stephens Road hit the man and did not stop, according to officials.

The man has been identified as 56-year-old Roney Williams. This is an active investigation, according to police.

