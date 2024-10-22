Open in App
    Man killed after falling off motorcycle, being hit by car that did not stop: Mobile Police

    By Summer Poole,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XG17h_0wHaUUN600

    MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — A man is dead after he fell off his motorcycle and was hit by a car, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department.

    Motorcyclist killed in Santa Rosa County crash involving teen driver

    According to an MPD news release, officers were called to the area of St. Stephens Road and Cox Street around 9:20 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 21, for a report of a person hit by a vehicle.

    When officers arrived they said they found a man in the roadway. Officials with the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department pronounced him dead at the scene.

    The MPD release said the man was riding a motorcycle when he lost control and fell into the road. A vehicle heading south on St. Stephens Road hit the man and did not stop, according to officials.

    Mobile police arrest 2 after storage unit break-in

    The man has been identified as 56-year-old Roney Williams. This is an active investigation, according to police.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Ran Russ
    1d ago
    I pray that they find the person responsible and justice served 🙏
    Barbara Mcinnis Halpern
    1d ago
    I hope the pos that left the scene is found. what a coward
    View all comments
