    6 WWII-era unexploded ordnances to be disposed of after being discovered in Choctawhatchee Bay: Eglin AFB

    By Pat O'Donnell,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U0Thi_0wGDxa1z00

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. ( WKRG ) — Six World War II-era unexploded ordnances found in Choctawhatchee Bay will be disposed of this week, according to Eglin Air Force Base officials.

    According to a news release from Eglin, divers from Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit Six, which is a detachment from Panama City, will dispose of the UXOs between 7 a.m. and noon on Thursday, Oct. 24, and Friday, Oct. 25.

    The release said they plan to dispose of the 80-year-old UXOs in their current location with controlled detonations.

    Routine investigations of the Bay Legacy Range led to the discovery of the six 500-pound World War II-era UXOs in Choctawhatchee Bay.

    Air Force Base officials said people, vessels, and water-based activities must remain clear of the UXO safety zone during these times for their safety.

    The United States Coast Guard in Destin and the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office will have officials in the area to prevent people from entering into the “safety zone.”

    Area residents can see the Marine Safety Information Bulletin online .

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

