    Lynn Haven man’s dog, Marlie, missing after pit stop in Fort Walton Beach

    By Summer Poole,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U0Thi_0wGCoJXe00

    FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. ( WKRG ) — They say a dog is a man’s best friend, and one man is missing his dog after the four-legged family member got scared and ran away.

    Shaw Miller said his best friend, Marlie — a 1-year-old, 45-pound golden retriever — is missing in the Fort Walton Beach area.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H2m41_0wGCoJXe00
    A photo of Marlie. (Shaw Miller)

    According to Miller, he and Marlie were traveling through the area when they stopped for a quick bite at Anglers.

    LOCATION:

    Miller said he walked her up to the door of the restaurant when a car alarm went off, and that’s when Marlie got scared and yanked the leash out of Miller’s hand.

    Marlie ran across the street to the Destin West RV Park, according to Miller, and others tried to help and chase her but couldn’t catch her.

    Miller said he believes Marlie is hiding in the woods in the Women’s Veteran’s Park under the water tower area.

    Anyone who sees or catches Marlie can contact Miller at 850-628-5477.

    mary jemison
    21h ago
    My prayers Are for Marlie 🙏✝️🙏🐕🐕🐕🐕Come Home 🏡
    Susan Mabry Wilson
    1d ago
    Please help find this baby, 🙏🏻❤️
