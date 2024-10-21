Lynn Haven man’s dog, Marlie, missing after pit stop in Fort Walton Beach

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. ( WKRG ) — They say a dog is a man’s best friend, and one man is missing his dog after the four-legged family member got scared and ran away.

Shaw Miller said his best friend, Marlie — a 1-year-old, 45-pound golden retriever — is missing in the Fort Walton Beach area.

A photo of Marlie. (Shaw Miller)

According to Miller, he and Marlie were traveling through the area when they stopped for a quick bite at Anglers.

LOCATION:

Miller said he walked her up to the door of the restaurant when a car alarm went off, and that’s when Marlie got scared and yanked the leash out of Miller’s hand.

Marlie ran across the street to the Destin West RV Park, according to Miller, and others tried to help and chase her but couldn’t catch her.

Miller said he believes Marlie is hiding in the woods in the Women’s Veteran’s Park under the water tower area.

Anyone who sees or catches Marlie can contact Miller at 850-628-5477.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.