Pet of the Week: Wookie, the terrier

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Our Pet of the Week is a 3-4-year-old terrier mix named Wookie. Wookie was transferred from another rescue group. He is a calm, sweet dog and loves to be held. He is clean in his kennel and may be house-trained. He likes to play with other little dogs and is going to make a great companion.

If you want to adopt Wookie, visit the Mobile SPCA’s website for a link to his application. The listed adoption fee includes neutering and microchipping him, along with vaccinations.

Thanks to HopHounds for sponsoring our Pet of the Week .

HopHounds is an exciting new playground for dogs and their owners in the Church Street East Historic District of Mobile.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.