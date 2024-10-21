Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WKRG News 5

    Pet of the Week: Wookie, the terrier

    By Devon Walsh,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C2o9u_0wFtUg1500

    MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Our Pet of the Week is a 3-4-year-old terrier mix named Wookie. Wookie was transferred from another rescue group. He is a calm, sweet dog and loves to be held. He is clean in his kennel and may be house-trained. He likes to play with other little dogs and is going to make a great companion.

    If you want to adopt Wookie, visit the Mobile SPCA’s website for a link to his application. The listed adoption fee includes neutering and microchipping him, along with vaccinations.

    Thanks to HopHounds for sponsoring our Pet of the Week .

    HopHounds is an exciting new playground for dogs and their owners in the Church Street East Historic District of Mobile.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Raiynne
    1d ago
    Precious Wookie. 🐾🐾❤️
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Woman arrested after four puppies die from lack of food, water: Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office
    WKRG News 51 day ago
    California woman slashed dog’s throat, left it alive in trash: Sacramento deputies
    WKRG News 54 days ago
    Missouri woman finds trunk full of stolen campaign signs with help of Apple AirTag
    WKRG News 519 hours ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz25 days ago
    Meet The Sweet & Shy Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney13 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Meet The "Itty Bitty" Frenchie Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney16 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney20 days ago
    Anna Nicole Smith's Teen Daughter Dannielynn Is Unrecognizable After Sudden Style Change
    Parade2 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Meet The Beautiful Boy Who Has Been Waiting Over 2 Years For Love
    Dianna Carney28 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Meet Dotty: The Playful & Snuggly Beagle Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 days ago
    Lynn Haven man’s dog, Marlie, missing after pit stop in Fort Walton Beach
    WKRG News 51 day ago
    Report details deadly wrong organ removal surgery in Northwest Florida
    WKRG News 519 hours ago
    What is pink cocaine? Autopsy finds drug in Liam Payne’s body
    WKRG News 52 days ago
    ‘Best-selling pizza’ came with cocaine on the side, German police say
    WKRG News 51 day ago
    WKRG viewers remembering News 5 Anchor Mel Showers
    WKRG News 52 days ago
    CAUGHT ON CAMERA: BCSO chase in Foley leads to drug trafficking arrest
    WKRG News 51 day ago
    Woman took her Mom to a fake 'AirBnB' and it turned out to be the surprise of a lifetime
    Upworthy4 days ago
    Mom left 3 kids home alone for days while she went to Florida for a friend’s liposuction surgery, police say
    Mysuncoast.com1 day ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    ‘Thicc boi’ black bear spotted in Colorado ‘takes the cake’
    WKRG News 51 day ago
    A Minute with Drexel: Mel Showers, mentor and friend
    WKRG News 53 days ago
    Theodore man accused of shooting, killing neighbor’s goat now in custody
    WKRG News 520 hours ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel14 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy