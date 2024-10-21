Mobile police investigating after occupied home struck by gunfire

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — An investigation is ongoing after a home on Plum Street was struck during a shooting, according to the Mobile Police Department.

The department said officers responded to the shooting that happened in the 700 block of Plum Street around 3:15 a.m. after receiving reports of gunfire.

INCIDENT LOCATION:

Although police said there were people inside the home at the time of the shooting, no one was reported injured.

MPD said the incident, which comes after a shooting in the same area injured a 9-year-old last month , is under investigation.

Police have not said the incidents are connected.

