Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WKRG News 5

    Mobile police investigating after occupied home struck by gunfire

    By Olivia Wilson,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dbG2q_0wFtNm8G00

    MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — An investigation is ongoing after a home on Plum Street was struck during a shooting, according to the Mobile Police Department.

    Woman accused of shooting parents Sunday night in Mobile

    The department said officers responded to the shooting that happened in the 700 block of Plum Street around 3:15 a.m. after receiving reports of gunfire.

    INCIDENT LOCATION:

    Although police said there were people inside the home at the time of the shooting, no one was reported injured.

    MPD said the incident, which comes after a shooting in the same area injured a 9-year-old last month , is under investigation.

    Mel Showers, broadcasting pioneer and legendary News 5 anchor, dies

    Police have not said the incidents are connected.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Noname
    1d ago
    What an idiot
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Woman arrested after four puppies die from lack of food, water: Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office
    WKRG News 51 day ago
    Teen in custody after 5 people found dead in Washington state home: police
    WKRG News 51 day ago
    Woman accused of shooting parents Sunday night in Mobile
    WKRG News 52 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Theodore man accused of shooting, killing neighbor’s goat now in custody
    WKRG News 520 hours ago
    What is pink cocaine? Autopsy finds drug in Liam Payne’s body
    WKRG News 52 days ago
    CAUGHT ON CAMERA: BCSO chase in Foley leads to drug trafficking arrest
    WKRG News 51 day ago
    ‘Best-selling pizza’ came with cocaine on the side, German police say
    WKRG News 51 day ago
    Suspect in custody after leading Mobile police on chase into neighborhood: MPD
    WKRG News 57 days ago
    Report details deadly wrong organ removal surgery in Northwest Florida
    WKRG News 519 hours ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    19-year-old woman found dead in oven in Canada Walmart
    WKRG News 51 day ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group19 days ago
    Take 5: A Night Honoring Healers with USA Health
    WKRG News 51 day ago
    WKRG viewers remembering News 5 Anchor Mel Showers
    WKRG News 52 days ago
    Missouri woman finds trunk full of stolen campaign signs with help of Apple AirTag
    WKRG News 518 hours ago
    ‘Max hug time three minutes.’ New Zealand airport sets time limit on goodbyes
    WKRG News 51 day ago
    Booker T. Washington spoke at Coleman College in Gibsland before it moved to Shreveport
    WKRG News 51 day ago
    One arrested after shooting at downtown bar in Mobile
    WKRG News 52 days ago
    Still using ‘LOL’? That could mean you are getting old
    WKRG News 52 days ago
    PHOTOS: Giant Pumpkin Regatta makes a splash
    WKRG News 52 days ago
    Mobile Police Department to swear in 14 new officers this week
    WKRG News 51 day ago
    Why does Alabama not have early voting?
    WKRG News 51 day ago
    DC pizza chain under fire for ‘Marion Berry Knots’; ex-mayor’s wife calls dessert ‘racist’
    WKRG News 51 day ago
    Meet Franky: The Goofy & Sweet Boy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    ‘Thicc boi’ black bear spotted in Colorado ‘takes the cake’
    WKRG News 51 day ago
    Oct. 21 deadline for voter registration in Alabama
    WKRG News 51 day ago
    Nonprofit sets barbecue fundraiser to honor Madeleine Petite’s life
    WKRG News 518 hours ago
    Lost history: Triple bombing at Lake Bistineau in 1962
    WKRG News 51 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy