    One arrested after shooting at downtown bar in Mobile

    By Evan MarrMichael HanichChad Petri,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AehSb_0wFNRI7i00

    UPDATE 6:45 AM: Mobile Police sent this news release:

    On Sunday, October 20, 2024, at approximately 11:58 p.m., officers responded to 278 Dauphin Street (Hayley’s Bar) in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers discovered a male victim was shot inside of the bar. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Upon further investigation, officers discovered an altercation occurred between the male subject and a known female individual moments prior. Investigators discovered the subject intended to shoot another individual, but missed, and instead shot the victim who was near the back of the bar. The subject, Michael Sullivan, 50, was still on scene when officers arrived. He was arrested and transported to Metro Jail.

    UPDATE 6:00 AM: Mobile Police confirm one person was shot with life-threatening injuries.

    MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Members of the Mobile Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred at on Dauphin Street.

    Police responded to a shooting at Hayley’s bar on Dauphin Street in downtown Mobile around midnight Monday morning, according to the crime map.

    At least one person was shot at the scene, but we don’t know how many were injured or the extent of their injuries.

    Signs of a struggle appear to have taken place at the bar and there was blood on a pool table.

    We do not have information on a suspect at this time. We’re reached out to Mobile Police for more information and we’re waiting to hear back. This is a developing story.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    REAL TRUE STORIES
    1d ago
    we in our last day's 😪 for all crime stories go subscribe to @worldnewsx6199 on YouTube
    Paul Hall
    1d ago
    I never understood why people have to walk around with guns!
    View all comments
