Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WKRG News 5

    WATCH: Dolphins swim through neon blue bioluminescent waters off San Diego

    By Rhea Caoile,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Le0ee_0wCgEE3z00

    SAN DIEGO ( KSWB ) – The allure of bioluminescence — a phenomenon that turns ocean waves a glowing neon blue — captivates people all along the Southern California coast from time to time.

    Early Thursday morning, a team at UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography caught another beautiful sight during a boat ride from Scripps Pier to the La Jolla Cove: dolphins swimming through the glimmering blue bioluminescent waters.

    Man to journey to Australia in solo rowing boat

    UCSD photographer Erik Jepsen captured the footage in the player above while Scripps diving locker supervisor Rich Walsh drove the boat.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FoCRr_0wCgEE3z00
    Dolphins are seen swimming through bioluminescent waters off the San Diego coastline on the morning of Oct. 17, 2024. (Credit: Erik Jepsen/UC San Diego)

    Scientists say bioluminescence is caused by blooms of the algae Lingulodinium polyedra.

    These events are commonly known as “red tides,” referring to the brownish-red color it makes during the day. At night, when the phytoplankton are “agitated” by waves or other movements in the water, the blooms begin to glow in vivid hues of blue.

    The streams of electric blue have prompted some photographers to rush to the shores for a glimpse of the bioluminescence. One photographer recently came across glowing sand during a red tide while walking along Sail Bay in San Diego’s Mission Bay area.

    Although it is unknown how long each red tide event will stick around, they have been known to last anywhere between several days to over a month.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    NOAA releases 2024-25 winter weather outlook: Here’s what to expect
    WKRG News 53 days ago
    Texas man’s obituary goes viral: ‘He is God’s problem now’
    WKRG News 52 days ago
    Derrick Dearman’s execution sheds light on Alabama prison system’s toxic relationship with contraband
    WKRG News 52 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson16 days ago
    Kentucky family demands answers after organs nearly taken from living man
    WKRG News 52 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza9 days ago
    6 Florida counties saw ‘unusual increase’ in flesh-eating bacteria after hurricanes: health officials
    WKRG News 52 days ago
    George County deputies seek missing man: GCSO
    WKRG News 52 days ago
    List: 56 additional Big Lots stores expected to close in 27 states, court docs show
    WKRG News 53 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Preserve Navarre organization to keep busy despite vote results
    WKRG News 52 days ago
    In Memory of Actor Lorne Greene ('Bonanza'/'Battlestar Galactica'): 37 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler arrested on DUI, gun charges
    WKRG News 52 days ago
    Woman killed in shooting at Cleco Drive apartments; suspect at large
    WKRG News 52 days ago
    Largest pumpkin in Florida weighs nearly 900 pounds
    WKRG News 52 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz26 days ago
    WKRG viewers remembering News 5 Anchor Mel Showers
    WKRG News 52 hours ago
    Missing, endangered teen sought in Escambia County, Florida
    WKRG News 52 days ago
    A Minute with Drexel: Mel Showers, mentor and friend
    WKRG News 514 hours ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GA5 hours ago
    Meet Lucky: A Loving Goldendoodle Searching For A Home
    Camilo Díaz28 days ago
    'Bionic Woman' Star Lindsay Wagner Was Inspired by Actress Anne Bancroft in 'The Miracle Worker'
    Herbie J Pilato25 days ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz9 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Tiny 4-Pound Yorkshire Terrier Sisters Are Searching For A Home
    Camilo Díaz13 days ago
    Buy a tiny house at Walmart? You can for under $16K
    WKRG News 52 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker7 days ago
    Iowa school shooter ‘likely displayed warning signs’ before January attack, report finds
    WKRG News 52 days ago
    California woman slashed dog’s throat, left it alive in trash: Sacramento deputies
    WKRG News 51 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy