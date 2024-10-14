Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WKRG News 5

    Group associated with polygamous sect builds fences on US Forest Service lands

    By Heather Willard,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R5vO7_0w6Knwan00

    DENVER ( KDVR ) — A group in Colorado has fenced a parcel of U.S. Forest Service Land in an attempt to claim the land under the Homestead Act of 1862.

    According to the Montezuma County Sheriff’s Office, the actions have resulted in a property dispute between the Free Land Holders and the U.S. Forest Service in the Chicken Creek area.

    The Free Land Holders is a group formerly associated with other groups within the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, with such notable figures as now-imprisoned FLDS President Warren Jeffs. FLDS is an offshoot of the mainstream Mormon church and encourages members to engage in plural marriage or polygamy. Jeffs once owned 60 acres near Mancos , which was put under court guardianship after his conviction.

    Free Land Holders is not directly associated with other FLDS groups that once owned property in the area, according to the Montezuma County Sheriff’s Office. However, the agency said the group has “constructed fencing around a parcel of land that they believe belongs to them under the Homestead Act of 1862.”

    Sunrise event honors Indigenous Peoples’ Day on Pikes Peak

    According to the National Archives, the Homestead Act was designed to accelerate the settlement of western territory by allowing the head of a family 160 acres of surveyed public land in return for a minimal fee and five years of continuous residence on the land. The act was repealed in 1976 by the Federal Land Policy and Management Act , which governs how the Bureau of Land Management manages public lands.

    So far, the group has not restricted the public’s access to roads or trails in the area and “does not have plans to do so,” according to the sheriff’s office. However, citizens have posted photos on social media showing barbed wire fencing crisscrossing U.S. Forest Service lands.

    “The Chicken Creek trail system remains open to the public for hiking, biking, grazing and hunting,” the Montezuma County Sheriff’s Office said on Oct. 9. “The group has been cooperating with the Forest Service and Sheriff’s Office to resolve the ongoing dispute.”

    A protest was planned for Oct. 10, wherein county residents gathered and removed fencing from the Forest Service lands. The sheriff’s office asked citizens to refrain from attempting to remove the fencing.

    So far, the disagreement has remained in the civil sector and is being decided upon by a federal judge. Montezuma County Sheriff Steven Nowlin met with the Free Land Holders and Forest Service officials and shared that both parties have agreed not to develop the disputed property further, including more fencing, until the ownership ruling is handed down.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    After 36 years, accused killer in Oregon cold case to stand trial
    WKRG News 515 hours ago
    Elberta teen’s blood alcohol level 10 times higher than legal limit: autopsy
    WKRG News 52 days ago
    SBA announces its out of money
    WKRG News 512 hours ago
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group18 days ago
    Dollar General employee finds puppies dumped in trash amid cold Arkansas weather
    WKRG News 56 hours ago
    Country singer pauses concert as wife gives birth on tour bus
    WKRG News 52 days ago
    National Take Back Day — where to drop off old prescriptions in Northwest Florida
    WKRG News 514 hours ago
    Do you keep money in payment apps? Here’s why you probably shouldn’t
    WKRG News 518 hours ago
    Double homicide investigation underway in Hornbeck
    WKRG News 52 days ago
    8 arrested in operation targeting Santa Rosa County drug ring
    WKRG News 513 hours ago
    Chihuahua trying to contain spread of dengue fever
    WKRG News 51 day ago
    Suspected ‘murder hornet’ found in Washington State
    WKRG News 51 day ago
    Arrest made in mass shooting that left 4 dead, 17 injured in Birmingham
    WKRG News 55 hours ago
    CBS 42 Special Report: Inside look at violence and conditions at Donaldson Correctional Facility
    WKRG News 514 hours ago
    Massive meat recall includes hundreds of products sold at Walmart, Target, more
    WKRG News 52 days ago
    Former Las Vegas-area official sentenced in murder of journalist
    WKRG News 514 hours ago
    California high school requiring students to scan QR codes to leave class
    WKRG News 58 hours ago
    Santa Rosa County Animal Services now fully open for adoption after dogs battled bacterial illness
    WKRG News 52 days ago
    2 children dead after accidents at separate Halloween haunted hayride events
    WKRG News 518 hours ago
    3 dead, at least 4 injured after bridge collapses in Mississippi
    WKRG News 58 hours ago
    Suspect in custody after leading Mobile police on chase into neighborhood: MPD
    WKRG News 51 day ago
    List: Here are the nearly 500 Big Lots stores that have or will be closed this year
    WKRG News 52 days ago
    Only one state spends less on home improvements than Louisiana
    WKRG News 51 day ago
    Discussing the rise of Respiratory syncytial virus cases in Mobile
    WKRG News 51 day ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel8 days ago
    Long lost sisters meet for the first time in person
    WKRG News 51 day ago
    Walgreens to close 1,200 US stores
    WKRG News 51 day ago
    Burris Farm Market hosts auction walk through for Tuesday auction in Loxley
    WKRG News 52 days ago
    Two more allege Boys’ School abuse, including bean-bag shooting
    WyoFile28 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group15 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy