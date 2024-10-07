Mobile Fire-Rescue prepares to deploy into Tallahassee, Florida, for Hurricane Milton relief

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG )—As Hurricane Milton makes its way to Florida, Mobile Fire-Rescue teams spent Monday preparing to help in Tallahassee.

Two 18-wheelers are packed and ready to go with supplies ranging from sandbags, generators, shovels and more.

The teams will leave for Tallahassee, Florida, around noon on Tuesday, Oct. 8.

The team is called Alabama Task Force 1, and it deploys across the country to assist whenever needed.

AL-TF1 recently arrived back in Mobile from their previous deployment in Garren Creek, North Carolina.

The team left Mobile on Sept. 27 for Hurricane Helene aid.

Teams were given a list of 11 missing individuals when they arrived.

During the week, the Mobile Fire-Rescue found six out of the 11.

Now, news has come out since teams arrived back in Mobile that 10 out of 11 have been found.

MFRD Captain Chad Sprinkle said the damage from Hurricane Helene was the worst he had ever seen as houses and vehicles could be found underneath the surface.

“They’ve never seen this before in the United States. We used to see this overseas,” Capt. Sprinkle said about several team members. “And for it to happen here this close to home, it was like a flood came.”

Capt. Sprinkle said that the small community of Garren Creek was destroyed, saying “It was one of the hardest operations we have ever been part of.”

“And then these mountains, basically the size of these mountains just turned loose and trees and houses, cars, everything that you could possibly think of was piled up in these valleys and miles and miles of debris to work through,” Capt. Sprinkle continued.

The AL-TF1 recently came back this previous Saturday. The same crew will now be helping with Hurricane Milton.

“Everybody’s got pretty much the same mentality. ‘I want to do it send me. I want to do it,’ you know?” Sprinkle said. “So you got people there begging, constantly begging to go, and not everybody gets to go.”

“But we want everyone to know that these guys here, they put it on the line when they go out there,” he continued.” And especially this last deployment, it was every single day over piles of mountains.”

