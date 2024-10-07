Gulf Breeze man accused of trafficking methamphetamine, other drug charges: ECSO

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — A Gulf Breeze man is accused of trafficking methamphetamine and other drug-related charges after a traffic stop in Escambia County, according to the sheriff’s office .

Deputies initiated a traffic stop at the intersection of New Warrington Road and Jackson Street on Monday morning.

Escambia County K-9 Ellis located a large quantity of narcotics during the traffic stop.

(Escambia County Sheriff’s Office)

34-year-old Joseph Patrick Brazzell was arrested and taken to the Escambia County Jail.

Joseph Patrick Brazzell. (Escambia County Jail View)

He is accused of marijuana possession with intent to sell, trafficking amphetamine (14 grams or more), opium possession with intent to sell, and drug possession.

