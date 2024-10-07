Open in App
    • WKRG News 5

    Destin’s plan to improve roads and sidewalks: What you need to know

    By A'Darius McCormick,

    1 days ago

    DESTIN, Fla. ( WKRG ) — The City of Destin is advancing a new Mobility Fee-Based Plan aimed at funding transportation improvements throughout the city.

    Gulf Breeze doctor arrested on two counts of first-degree murder, 10 others arrested

    This plan will replace the current system and charge developers fees that will be used to fix roads, sidewalks, and intersections. The goal is to improve mobility and address ongoing issues with traffic and infrastructure.

    Destin Mayor Bobby Wagner explained that this plan is essential for improving the quality of life for both residents and visitors.

    “The main goal is mobility,” Wagner said. “We’re not just talking about cars. We want to create new bike lanes, and sidewalks, and improve traffic flow to enhance safety and quality of life in Destin.”

    Wagner emphasized how the plan could reduce the number of cars on the road by encouraging other modes of transport.

    “If we can create sidewalks that lead to places we want to go in a safe and enjoyable manner, we could get a couple of cars off the road. More importantly, residents can bike, walk, and enjoy their community more conveniently,” Wagner said.

    The Mobility Fee-Based Plan has been in development since 2021, with the city working alongside 3TP Ventures to identify and prioritize key transportation projects. A draft list of these projects was shared with the public in August 2023, and feedback was gathered from various city committees. The plan is now in its final stages, and city officials are considering different fee options for developers to help fund these upgrades.

    Wagner noted that Destin has long been subsidizing development at the cost of its infrastructure. With some of the lowest impact fees in the state, the city hasn’t had enough funds to address traffic, infrastructure, and poor development issues. The new plan aims to change that by ensuring developers contribute more toward fixing these problems.

    Once adopted, the plan will focus on creating new multimodal pathways, improving bike lanes, and enhancing the safety and flow of traffic. Sustainability is also a key component of the plan, with Wagner emphasizing the importance of shaded sidewalks and tree-lined paths to make walking and biking more pleasant.

    The City Council is now reviewing five different fee structure options:

    • Option 1 : Fee based on Phase 1 projects only, with an estimated fee of $10,830.
    • Option 2 : Excludes parking garages, with a lower fee estimate of $5,273.
    • Option 3 : Fee based on the remaining cost of unfunded projects, with an estimated fee of $15,390​.
    • Option 4 : Calibrated to the city’s transportation budget, with an estimated fee of $6,983.
    • Option 5 : Multiplier-based fee that could raise the current fee to $2,850, $5,700, or $8,550​.
    Woman leads police on chase from Prichard to Daphne: PPD

    The plan is expected to be finalized by the end of the year, though Wagner noted that political factors may cause a slight delay until after the upcoming election. He encouraged residents to review maps of the proposed improvements and engage with their local candidates to discuss the plan.

    Comments / 1
    FL Resident
    1d ago
    Yet, Okaloosa County is trying to buy a 1,000 foot derelict ship for $10 million to sink off the coast. Think about that. $10 million taxpayer dollars thrown into the Gulf. $10 million is a lot of infrastructure improvements. Plus, when the "Big One" hits (Dennis, Helene, Milton) we will wish we had that. Sorry I voted for you Bobby. I won't make that mistake again.
