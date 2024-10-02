Open in App
    NASCAR drivers face uncertainty heading into Talladega

    By Jordan Connell,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MxhUQ_0vreAlAg00

    (NEXSTAR) – The YellaWood 500 NASCAR Cup Series race takes place this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama. Drivers will include defending series champion Ryan Blaney and Tyler Reddick, among others.

    Blaney told Nexstar Media he doesn’t think anyone has an advantage or disadvantage heading into the race.

    “It’s just how you perform in those races, how you position yourself. You hope to control your fate as much as you can on the speedway at Talladega,” Blaney said. “It’s a funky round but same for everybody.”

    Reddick, who won the spring race in April, said his focus has been on getting top five or top ten and scoring a lot of points.

    “If we do those things here, it will put us in a position where we’re not overly stressed going into Talladega,” he said. “Anytime you go speedway racing so much can happen in such a short amount of time that you’re just kind of on the edge of your seat, if you will.”

    The race will take place Sunday at the Talladega Superspeedway at 2pm ET.

    You can watch the full interviews with Blaney and Reddick, as well as Cup Series playoff drivers Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson in the above video.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

