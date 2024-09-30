Florida Rep. Michelle Salzman’s office collecting Hurricane Helene relief supplies

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — Florida District 1 State Representative Michelle Salzman’s office is working to collect relief supplies for Floridians affected by Hurricane Helene.

She is partnering with school district superintendents across Florida’s Big Bend to get clothes and school supplies to children in need. In doing so, she’s requesting all sizes of kids’ clothes that are new or gently used and school supplies.

The items can be dropped off at Salzman’s office at 3212 S Highway 95A in Cantonment.

LOCATION:

The collection will take place through 5 p.m. on Monday.

