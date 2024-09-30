Mobile police looking for man accused of robbing gas station clerk at gunpoint

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The Mobile Police Department is looking for a man they say robbed a gas station clerk at gunpoint Sunday.

An MPD news release said officers were called to a robbery at Chevron on the 1300 block of Government Street around 4 a.m.

Officers said they arrived at the gas station and found that a man had approached the counter with a gun and demanded money.

The man then left the business on foot with an unknown amount of money, according to officials.

MPD said this is an active investigation.

