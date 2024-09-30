Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WKRG News 5

    Mobile police looking for man accused of robbing gas station clerk at gunpoint

    By Summer Poole,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eFAFG_0vpM2jsZ00

    MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The Mobile Police Department is looking for a man they say robbed a gas station clerk at gunpoint Sunday.

    CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Moments leading up to deadly motorcycle crash on Hillcrest Road

    An MPD news release said officers were called to a robbery at Chevron on the 1300 block of Government Street around 4 a.m.

    LOCATION:

    Officers said they arrived at the gas station and found that a man had approached the counter with a gun and demanded money.

    1 juvenile killed, another injured in Evergreen shooting, city officials say

    The man then left the business on foot with an unknown amount of money, according to officials.

    MPD said this is an active investigation.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    ⚖️
    2d ago
    if you think it's going to get better don't it's going to get a hell of a lot worse you can't depend on MPD to save you arm yourself if you're a law-abiding citizen
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Texas woman sentenced in Alabama for trafficking meth: USDOJ
    WKRG News 52 days ago
    Mobile police arrest 26 people in sting operation targeting illegal drug sales
    WKRG News 55 days ago
    Baldwin County deputy arrested Sunday night, officials say
    WKRG News 52 days ago
    Woman catches Texas Roadhouse managers allegedly scheming to terminate an injured worker
    NewsNinja27 days ago
    2 juveniles injured, 1 in custody after shooting over social media argument: Mobile Police
    WKRG News 52 days ago
    Parents spot kids in 7-Eleven robbery footage, turn them in to police
    WKRG News 512 hours ago
    Former City of Fairhope employee questions Parks and Recreation director’s punishment following administrative leave
    WKRG News 55 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida7 days ago
    Female was Hit by Multiple Vehicles and Killed After Jumping from Overpass onto 210 Freeway
    Pain In The Pass17 days ago
    Frank Fritz of ‘American Pickers’ dies
    WKRG News 51 day ago
    Prior Lecompte Chief of Police arrested for malfeasance in office
    WKRG News 52 days ago
    Four Arrested on Drug Trafficking Charges After Shooting Incident at Gulfport Airbnb
    Mississippi News Group28 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    What to expect from the International Longshoremen Association strike in Mobile
    WKRG News 52 days ago
    Inspectors Close Florida Buffet – What They Found Will Gross You Out
    Akeena10 days ago
    Pensacola mayor looks to buy homeless shelters after Florida passes sleeping ban
    WKRG News 53 hours ago
    These are the fastest, most satisfying fast food chains: new study
    WKRG News 51 day ago
    ‘I thought we were going to die’: Florida couple escapes Helene’s storm surge
    WKRG News 51 day ago
    1 juvenile killed, another injured in Evergreen shooting, city officials say
    WKRG News 52 days ago
    Mobile County nonprofit tries to find new home
    WKRG News 53 days ago
    Two charged for abandoned hospital break-in, copper theft
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel15 days ago
    ‘I never thought I’d lose a daughter’: Northwest Florida family speaks out after fentanyl tragedy
    WKRG News 52 days ago
    School board to pay $575K to teacher fired for not using transgender student’s pronouns
    WKRG News 51 day ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute10 hours ago
    Man injured after vehicle shot into on Broad Street: Mobile Police
    WKRG News 51 day ago
    MLB legend Pete Rose’s cause of death revealed
    WKRG News 51 day ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post8 days ago
    Baldwin County Drug Court Foundation event to feature Dr. Drew Pinsky as guest speaker — what he says about drug use, addiction
    WKRG News 53 days ago
    Man Arrested After Officers Discover Alligators in Backyard Pool in Marion County
    Uncovering Florida20 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria12 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy