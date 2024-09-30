Open in App
    • WKRG News 5

    Alabama Rescue Squads collecting supplies for Helene relief

    By Chad Petri,

    3 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K1prk_0voaEbCR00

    BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. ( WKRG ) — As the damage from Helene is still being assessed in the southeast, local search and rescue teams are doing what they can to help. Alabama Rescue Squads are gathering supplies for storm-hit areas.

    We were spared from this storm so search and rescue teams hope people have supplies to spare for people who were hit. At Lower Alabama Search and Rescue in Lillian they’ve started putting together a modest pile of supplies.

    They’re trying to fill up a large trailer. They’ll be collecting items every day this week from 8 am to 6 pm until October 7th.

    “We’ve been through this here on the Gulf Coast. We know what it’s like to need these supplies and to have people that have been devastated by the disaster. So we’re doing this. This is our third time to do it,” said Ray Hogans with the Alabama Association of Rescue Squads.

    They’re looking for cleaning supplies, water, personal hygiene products, and non-perishable food. They’re one of two hubs in the state where supplies will be sent from a week from now. They’re collecting donations at several locations.

    Locally, they’re also taking supplies at the National Reserve Corps in Mobile, Daphne Search and Rescue, North Baldwin Sheriff’s Search and Rescue, and McIntosh Rescue. They’ll start heading out on October 8th or 9th.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

    Little Old Lady
    2d ago
    Where can someone in Central Alabama donate, or help out in some way?
