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Wegmans, Tops Friendly Markets announce bundle deals for Thanksgiving
By Rhiannon Browning,11 days ago
With Thanksgiving right around the corner, Tops Friendly Markets and Wegmans are offering low-cost meals for families.
Tops is promoting its bundle for less than $30, which includes the traditional essentials:
· One jar Heinz Gravy
· One Jennie-O or Shady Brook frozen turkey, approximately 13.5 pounds
· One Marie Callender’s Pie
· One Ocean Spray Fresh Cranberries or canned Cranberry Sauce
· One package of King’s Hawaiian Rolls
· One participating package of Birds Eye Frozen Vegetables
· One pound TOPS Butter
· Two boxes Stove Top Stuffing, 6 oz each
· Three pounds of Sweet Potatoes
Wegmans is promoting meals that feed eight people for under $5 a person:
- Jiffy Corn Muffin Mix, 2 count
- McCormick Brown Gravy Mix, 2 count
- Shady Brook Farms Frozen Turkey, 13 lbs.**
- Stove Top Stuffing Mix Twin Pack, 12 oz.
- Wegmans Yellow Onions, 2 lb. bag
- Wegmans Jellied Cranberry Sauce, 1 count
- Wegmans Dinner Rolls, 1 count
- Wegmans Cream of Mushroom Soup, 2 count
- Wegmans Cut Green Beans, 2 count
- Wegmans Chicken Stock, 1 count
- Wegmans Canned Corn, 2 count
- Wegmans Macaroni & Cheese, 2 count
- Wegmans French Fried Onions, 1 count
- Wegmans Russet Potatoes, 5 lb. bag
- Sara Lee Frozen Pumpkin Pie, 1 count
- Yams, 3 lbs.
Tops meals are available while supplies last. Promotional prices at Wegmans remain until the weekend after Thanksgiving, except for frozen turkeys, which end on November 22.