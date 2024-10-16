Open in App
    11-year-old shot while playing outside, Olean Police searching for truck owner

    By Julia Soluri,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bhJwX_0w95ZUkw00

    Olean Police are asking for the public's help finding this pickup truck.

    Police said the silver-colored truck is part of an investigation into the shooting of an 11-year-old child on Tuesday.

    Olean City Fire responded to the 1300 block of Seneca Avenue at about 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, after an 11-year-old was shot in the leg while playing outside.

    The 11-year-old was taken to the hospital. There's no word on the child's current condition.

    7 News Senior Reporter Maki Becker spoke to the boy's sister on Wednesday. She didn't want to be identified because she is concerned for the safety of her family, but she described how she found her brother.

    "I ran over to him…and we were checking to see where he was bleeding at," his sister said. "We carried him to the deck and we got a towel and belt and we wrapped a makeshift tourniquet around his leg. He was conscious the whole time…he was laying in my legs and I was telling him 'keep your eyes open.'"

    Captain Robert Blovsky said it is believed that the shooter fired multiple shots from the pickup truck in the video they released.

    "The truck left the area, we're following up on where we went, I don't think it's just a random shooting, the child was not the target," said Blovsky.

    The boy remains in the hospital and has already undergone two surgeries.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Unit at (716) 376-5673 or (716) 376-5677.

    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    donald kemp
    2d ago
    Could be not telling the entire story maybe accidentally discharged by them or another
    View all comments
