    • WKBW 7 News Buffalo

    WATCH: 7 News' Ed Drantch tours flooded streets in Tampa after Hurricane Milton

    By Julia Soluri,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yanmx_0w4gVjda00

    Our Ed Drantch is in Florida helping our Tampa station, ABC Action News WFTS, deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Milton.

    On Saturday, Drantch went along with Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister on a tour of the area's flooded streets.

    "This isn't a boat ramp. This is an entrance into this community that's been flooded with almost 6 feet of water," Sheriff Chronister said. "These individuals went to bed at night thinking they might see a little bit of water. Some of them woke up laying in water."

    You can watch Drantch's full reporting in the video above.

