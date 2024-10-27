Open in App
    Pennsylvania State Police Liquor Enforcement Officer fatally stabbed while off-duty

    By George Stockburger,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NNGOG_0wO6aN2100

    ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania State Police Liquor Enforcement Officer has died after being stabbed while off-duty.

    The Allegheny County Police Department says on October 21, the county’s 911 center was notified of an injured 44-year-old man along the Montour Trail in Moon Township. The man, identified as Liquor Enforcement Officer Benjamin Brallier, was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased with a stab wound.

    “The Pennsylvania State Police continues to mourn the loss of Liquor Enforcement Officer Benjamin Brallier, who was tragically killed while off-duty,” State Police shared on Friday. “LEO Brallier served with honor for over 20 years. He was not only an exemplary officer but also a devoted husband and father.”

    Police say Anthony Quesen, who has ties to Baltimore and Pittsburgh, has been charged with criminal homicide. Quesen is being held in the Allegheny County Jail without bail.

    LEO Brallier was survived by his wife of 16 years and his two daughters.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

    Comments / 8

    Add a Comment
    Timothy Woods
    17h ago
    crazy thing is I was just talking to my woman about riding my bicycle on the Montour trail two days before this happened
    Timothy Woods
    17h ago
    I would have did him In had I been on the Montour trail when this happened 😡To that trooper.He wouldnt of have to worry about going to jail
    View all comments

