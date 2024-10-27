Pennsylvania State Police Liquor Enforcement Officer fatally stabbed while off-duty

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania State Police Liquor Enforcement Officer has died after being stabbed while off-duty.

The Allegheny County Police Department says on October 21, the county’s 911 center was notified of an injured 44-year-old man along the Montour Trail in Moon Township. The man, identified as Liquor Enforcement Officer Benjamin Brallier, was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased with a stab wound.

“The Pennsylvania State Police continues to mourn the loss of Liquor Enforcement Officer Benjamin Brallier, who was tragically killed while off-duty,” State Police shared on Friday. “LEO Brallier served with honor for over 20 years. He was not only an exemplary officer but also a devoted husband and father.”

Police say Anthony Quesen, who has ties to Baltimore and Pittsburgh, has been charged with criminal homicide. Quesen is being held in the Allegheny County Jail without bail.

LEO Brallier was survived by his wife of 16 years and his two daughters.

Anyone with information is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

