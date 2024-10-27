Police investigating murder-suicide at Pennsylvania nursing home

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Chester County are investigating a murder/suicide at a nursing home on Thursday.

According to the Chester County District Attorney’s office, detectives and the East Coventry Police Department responded to a shots fired call at Mantawy Manor Nursing Home.

The District Attorney’s office says they found an 89-year-old woman deceased and a severely injured 90-year-old man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The man, identified as the woman’s husband, was taken to Reading Hospital where he later died.

The DA’s office says there are no other injuries to report other than the two individuals involved.

If anyone has information about this incident, they should call the Chester County Detectives at 610-344-6866.

