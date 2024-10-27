Open in App
    Police investigating murder-suicide at Pennsylvania nursing home

    By George Stockburger,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vduKc_0wO6aAYa00

    CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Chester County are investigating a murder/suicide at a nursing home on Thursday.

    According to the Chester County District Attorney’s office, detectives and the East Coventry Police Department responded to a shots fired call at Mantawy Manor Nursing Home.

    The District Attorney’s office says they found an 89-year-old woman deceased and a severely injured 90-year-old man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The man, identified as the woman’s husband, was taken to Reading Hospital where he later died.

    The DA’s office says there are no other injuries to report other than the two individuals involved.

    If anyone has information about this incident, they should call the Chester County Detectives at 610-344-6866.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

    Comments / 5

    Add a Comment
    Jescika
    16h ago
    How so very sad.. that man must have seen his actions as an act of mercy to his wife and decided to end both their suffering, and leave this life together.. so sad he felt the need.. check on ur seniors people. They are lonely and not ok,
    Tina
    1d ago
    May they both rest in peace 🙏🙏🙏🕊️🕊️🕊️
    View all comments

