Player of the Game: Grove City’s Logan Pfueffer

GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) — Grove City College senior quarterback Logan Pfeuffer was named Player of the Game for his efforts in the Wolverine’s 59-7 win over Thiel on Saturday afternoon in college football action in the President’s Athletic Conference.

The game was televised live as the WKBN College Football Game of the Week.

Following the victory, Pfeuffer spoke with Chad Krispinsky.

Watch the video above to hear his complete postgame interview.

Pfeuffer threw four touchdown passes, piling up 217 passing yards in the victory.

