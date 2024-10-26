Open in App
    Joann M. Raghanti, Youngstown, Ohio

    By MyValleyTributes Staff,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=378EUf_0wNdt07J00

    YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joann M. Raghanti, passed peacefully Thursday morning October 24, 2024, at the Hospice House, with her loving family by her side.

    Joann was born July 12, 1935, in Youngstown, the daughter of the late George L. & Eleanor A. McGee Rubenstahl, and was a lifelong area resident.

    She graduated from South High School class of 1953 and St. Elizabeth School of Nursing in 1956.

    Joann was a nurse for 40 years at St. Elizabeth Hospital until her retirement in 1997. After her retirement, she was an office nurse for Dr. Molloy and Dr. Smith and volunteered through Hospice of the Valley. She lived to serve others and provided strength, wisdom, and care for everyone she encountered.

    Devoted to her faith, Joann was a longtime member of Saint Charles Church, the  Ladies Guild, and the Bereavement Ministry. Her husband Alfred P. Raghanti, whom she married on May 2, 1964, passed away on November 30, 2012.

    She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Joseph (Susann) Raghanti, John (Tracey) Raghanti, and Mary Ann (Christopher Barton) Raghanti; daughter-in-law, Cynthia Raghanti; and stepchildren, Ralph Raghanti and Rose Ann Grubb; sisters, Judith Ortsey and Eleanor Anderson; brother. George “Skip” (Beverly) Rubenstahl; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

    She is preceded in death by son David Raghanti and sister Roberta A. “Bobbie” Lenhart.

    Friends may call from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Sunday, October 27, 2024, at the Fox Funeral Home, Boardman.  A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Msgr. John Zuraw at 11:00 a.m.  Monday, October 28, 2024 at St. Charles Church. Joann’s family respectfully suggests material tributes be made in her memory to Hospice of the Valley, 9803 Sharrott Rd, Poland, Ohio  44514

    She will be laid to rest with her husband at Calvary Cemetery.

    Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market St. Boardman.

    Family and friends of Joann may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to view this obituary and to leave condolences for the Raghanti family.

    To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Joann M Raghanti, please visit our floral store.

