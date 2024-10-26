Theodore Richard Seman, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A family man of strength, steel, skyscrapers and bridges, has died. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, October 30, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. in St. Charles of Borromeo Church, Boardman for Theodore “Ted” Richard Seman, Sr., 91, of Boardman, who died peacefully Sunday, October 20, 2024, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, surrounded by his family.

Ted was born January 21, 1933 on the family farm in Enon Valley, Lawrence County, Pennsylvania, a son of Michael and Mary Pihonsky Seman, and resided in the Youngstown area his entire life.

Ted attended Woodrow Wilson High School through his junior year and left school to work in support of the family. Taking after his father, a Slovak immigrant and Bridgeman, he was apprenticed into Ironworkers Local 207 on August 1, 1951. On June 16, 1953, he answered his country’s call and joined the U.S. Army, graduating from the 4th Infantry Division Medical Academy in Frankfurt, West Germany, and served as an aidman in the 510th Heavy Tank Battalion. While in the army he was given his high school diploma. After service, Ted traded in his rifle for the more familiar spud wrench and continued his life’s work as a proud union ironworker until retirement in 1995. His passing ended a 73-year relationship with his fellow union ironworkers.

Whether raising the steel, plumbing up the beams, or bolting it up tight, in his way Ted helped to build this world. Later in his career, he held leadership roles on and off the job, training and mentoring young ironworkers. To “protect” his men, this rare breed was known to chase white-collar managers off of his work site, without dropping a blueprint or spilling his coffee. And it was his work site. He had a golden arm. His weld beads were pure artistry. Ted took great pride in doing the job right and, when retired, often with a wry smile, reflected on his masterpiece that’s strung in the Butler Institute of American Art: the brass and glass staircase, now a backdrop for many wedding photos.

On June 20, 1959, Ted married Roberta “Bobbie” Katherine Skarbinski, the perfect dance partner for the jitterbug or their favorite “New York, New York,” and a partner to begin another kind of construction: a family that would span four generations. He was a proud band parent for the Boardman Spartan Marching Band and enjoyed friendships that lasted many years. Ted gave of his time and talents, helping neighbors by sharing his skills as a handyman and construction guru. Here, he enjoyed a special bond with his son-in-law, Mark, with whom more than a few bottles of Railbender were shared as part of the work and ultimate celebration of a major home expansion. With Ted, the job was not only about measuring and cutting it right, but showing how working together can be a bond, a form of love.

Ted so loved his grandchildren, all of them builders in their own ways. And it was the children who embodied the simple joys of his life. On summer or fall days with the warmth of the sun on their faces, Grandpa went out to the shanty and fired up the old tractor, taking each child in turns driving around the backyard on his lap. The air became filled with laughter, bringing a twinkle to Grandpa’s eyes. Then, it was off to the patio where cherry tomatoes were devoured like candy. Never without his pocket knife, Grandpa demonstrated how to polish an apple on a plaid shirt, and how to cause suspense with an unbroken peel. Soon, rosy-cheeked children were running to find Grandma in the orchard, sweetness in hand. Or maybe on a hot day there was a visit to “Grandpa’s Ocean,” where he taught many lessons: how to hook the worm and wait for a bite; and how to unhook the catch and return it back to its home in Lake Tomahawk. As the children grew over the years, there was more and more to see in grandpa’s smile.

Losing his wife Bobbie after 61 years of marriage was painful for Ted, as this absence meant, among many other changes, the loss of life’s familiar daily cadence. At night, the silence was felt even more intensely, since there was no one with whom he could share thoughts of the day’s adventures, or draw up an action plan for tomorrow, should the gift of life continue for another day. But in this valley of despair flowed a river of faith, and Ted was a faithful and prayerful man. Refusing to be denied his upstairs bed, but facing the strain of every riser, he found strength in his final devotion, by praying for his children with each step.

A few final words for topping off this tribute to Ted Seman come from his own toolbox of expressions: “Watch your foot!” Good advice for any ironworker working high in the sky. As members of his family, we knew that this meant to “be careful.” Of course, we knew it also meant, “I love you.” Moving forward, this deep affection, now tandem with our late mother’s love, will be with us every step of the way.

Ted leaves to cherish his memory, his five children; Theodore R. Seman Jr. and Timothy A. Seman both of Youngstown; Sharon K. (Mark) Kimes of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania; Christopher R. (Robin) Seman of East Palestine, Ohio; and David B. (Keri Harmicar) Seman of Bellevue, Pennsylvania. He departs this life with a legacy of beloved grandchildren whom he adored; Katerina A. (John) Frederick, Joshua M. (Grace) Kimes, Kathryn R. Kimes and Jared Famiglietti (soon to be married), Christopher A. Seman, Caleb T.C. Seman, Aaron T. Seman, Maria I. Seman, Michael J. Seman, and Joseph G. Seman. Blessed with long life, Ted was able to embrace his great-grandson, Benjamin L. Kimes. Ted enjoyed a large family and leaves several cousins, nephews, nieces, and the best neighbors anyone can have. In addition to his wife Bobbie, who died November 16, 2020, Ted was preceded in death by his parents Mike and Mary, and all of his siblings: Ann Wittenauer, Mike Seman, Jr., Margaret Ruse, and Mary Jane Dick. Family and friends are invited to calling hours on Tuesday, October 29, 2024 from 4:00-7:00PM at Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street in Boardman, and at the church on Wednesday from 12:00-12:50PM prior to Mass. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ted’s name be made to Saint Charles of Borromeo Church, Catholic Charities, or the Ironworkers L.U. 207 Scholarship.

