Halloween and Trick-or Treat safety tips

(WKBN)- Halloween is just under one week away, and there will be many trick-or-treaters across the Valley.

There are a few safety tips to keep in mind.

It’s a holiday many people enjoy every year. Whether it be trick-or-treating or decorating the house, it’s full of fun activities for both kids and adults. While Halloween can be a fun and exciting holiday, there are some safety tips you’ll want to be aware of this season.

The Ohio Department of Commerce is offering safety tips that feature information and legal reminders from its Divisions of Cannabis Control, Liquor Control, and State Fire Marshal to keep the holiday both spooky and enjoyable for ghosts and goblins of all ages. This will be the first Halloween that marijuana is legal in the state. For that reason, the agency says to be extra careful checking their candy when they get home. Look for anything unusual.

Pay close attention to the packaging, because many cannabis products can mimic candy, but contain dangerous products, like Delta-8. Similar to alcohol, the use of non-medical cannabis by people under the age of 21 is illegal, and individuals who provide cannabis to minors can potentially face fines, as well as jail time.

Like alcohol, it is illegal to operate a vehicle while under the influence of cannabis. According to OSHP, in 2023, impaired driving was a factor in 58% of all fatal crashes, and drug-impaired driving was involved in 44% of those.

The Ohio Division of Liquor Control also has a warning for those who plan to party, especially when alcohol is involved. The agency warns there will be large crowds walking on the streets, most in masks or other costumes, so be careful when driving.

And if you do plan to drink, the number one rule is to have a plan in place. If hosting a party, you must make sure not to over-serve guests or not serve those who are already intoxicated.

Now depending on where you live will determine when trick-or-treat will start and even what day. You can find Trick-or-Treat times and other fall events here.

