Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WKBN

    Halloween and Trick-or Treat safety tips

    By Kyle Wills,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ttIxo_0wLWwCVu00

    (WKBN)- Halloween is just under one week away, and there will be many trick-or-treaters across the Valley.

    There are a few safety tips to keep in mind.

    It’s a holiday many people enjoy every year. Whether it be trick-or-treating or decorating the house, it’s full of fun activities for both kids and adults. While Halloween can be a fun and exciting holiday, there are some safety tips you’ll want to be aware of this season.

    The Ohio Department of Commerce is offering safety tips that feature information and legal reminders from its Divisions of Cannabis Control, Liquor Control, and State Fire Marshal to keep the holiday both spooky and enjoyable for ghosts and goblins of all ages. This will be the first Halloween that marijuana is legal in the state. For that reason, the agency says to be extra careful checking their candy when they get home. Look for anything unusual.

    Pay close attention to the packaging, because many cannabis products can mimic candy, but contain dangerous products, like Delta-8. Similar to alcohol, the use of non-medical cannabis by people under the age of 21 is illegal, and individuals who provide cannabis to minors can potentially face fines, as well as jail time.

    Like alcohol, it is illegal to operate a vehicle while under the influence of cannabis. According to OSHP, in 2023, impaired driving was a factor in 58% of all fatal crashes, and drug-impaired driving was involved in 44% of those.

    The Ohio Division of Liquor Control also has a warning for those who plan to party, especially when alcohol is involved. The agency warns there will be large crowds walking on the streets, most in masks or other costumes, so be careful when driving.

    And if you do plan to drink, the number one rule is to have a plan in place. If hosting a party, you must make sure not to over-serve guests or not serve those who are already intoxicated.

    Now depending on where you live will determine when trick-or-treat will start and even what day. You can find Trick-or-Treat times and other fall events here.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

    Related Search

    Halloween safety tipsTrick-Or-Treat precautionsCannabis and HalloweenDriving under influenceOhio Department of commerceLiquor control

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Dayton Children’s Hospital: Edible ingestion in kids up 30%
    WKBN1 day ago
    Frances Catherine Timko, Poland, Ohio
    WKBN1 day ago
    Robert Charles Sisco, Hermitage, PA
    WKBN1 day ago
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group28 days ago
    Local bakery hosting free Halloween event
    WKBN1 day ago
    Parents facing charge after family dog attacks baby
    WKBN2 days ago
    Darla Kay Phelan, Youngstown, Ohio
    WKBN1 day ago
    Wisconsin pizzeria apologizes after customers get high from pizzas accidentally contaminated with THC
    WKBN1 day ago
    Two OVI checkpoints planned Friday night
    WKBN1 day ago
    Highlights: Jackson-Milton vs. Western Reserve high school football
    WKBN1 day ago
    Remains found of woman who died over 150 years ago
    WKBN1 day ago
    New Aldi location in Canfield closed for gas leak
    WKBN1 day ago
    South Point Elementary stabbing suspect will be sent back to Ohio
    WKBN1 day ago
    Peak fall colors this weekend across Ohio, Pa.
    WKBN1 day ago
    Man arrested after 120 mph chase in Mahoning County: OSHP
    WKBN2 days ago
    Local teen charged with making terrorist threats on social media
    WKBN15 hours ago
    Free Family Fun: Get Ready For Trick-or-Treat Marshfield Center 2024
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Player of the Game: Poland’s Vito Komara
    WKBN1 day ago
    Browns QB Graveyard grows, nears 40 headstones
    WKBN2 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel18 days ago
    Phil Lesh, founding member of Grateful Dead and influential bassist, has died at 84
    WKBN1 day ago
    Powerball jackpot hit, $1M winning ticket sold in Pennsylvania
    WKBN2 days ago
    Robin L. Adkins, North Jackson, Ohio
    WKBN1 day ago
    Local Dog Rescue Reveals They're In Urgent Need Of More Foster Homes
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    3 appear in court for role in shooting death case
    WKBN1 day ago
    Highlights: Boardman vs. Canfield high school football
    WKBN1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    27 local teams projected to qualify for high school football playoffs
    WKBN10 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy