    • WKBN

    Jerome Layton, Youngstown, Ohio

    By MyValleyTributes Staff,

    1 days ago

    YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jerome Layton, 70, of 3102 Spring Mill Road, Greensboro, North Carolina, departed this life Friday, October 18, 2024, following complications from an extended illness.

    He was born May 5, 1954 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Deacon Norman and Rev. Royann Montgomery Layton, residing in the area for 30 years, coming from Youngstown.

    He was a graduate of East High School in Youngstown.

    Jerome was employed with New Homes Building Supplies for 20 years as a fork lift operator, before retiring July 6, 2019.

    He attended and was baptized at Harvest City Church.

    Jerome enjoyed going fishing, grilling, watching movies, spending time with his grandchildren and telling jokes. His favorite football team was the Raiders. He also had an affection for collecting baseball cards, putting together model cars, racing and often attended the Rockingham Speedway. Jerome was an award winning athlete and adored playing baseball and being coached by his late Uncle Joe Montgomery.

    He served honorably in the U.S. Navy from September 9, 1973-May 4, 1975 as an aircraft mechanic and received the National Defense Service Medal.

    He married Josefa “Josie” Dione Gonzalez Layton June 23, 1990.

    Besides his wife of Greensboro, North Carolina, he leaves to mourn one son, Cedric Harden of High Point, North Carolina; two daughters, Ms. Candance Mauzy and Ms. Mattie Layton, of Greensboro, North Carolina; three blended children, Ms. LaRee Johnson of Norwich, Connecticut, Ms. Shakara Parker of Charlotte, North Carolina and Akeem Johnson of Greensboro, North Carolina; 15 grandchildren; a host of cousins; aunt, Janice Montgomery and favorite cousin, Keith Montgomery.

    He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Brenda J. Nicholson; one brother, Myron Layton and two nieces, Lisa and Laura Nicholson.

    Jerome inspired a legacy of love and memories that will forever be cherished by his family and friends. For over 15 years, he and his wife raised a host of foster children, who still remain in contact with them. Though he will be deeply missed, he will continue living on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him. As we celebrate his life, let us remember his laughter, love and genuine spirit.

    At Jerome’s request he will be laid to rest next to his mother, with a Private Graveside Burial Monday, October 28, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at Tod Homestead Cemetery.

    Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Home .

