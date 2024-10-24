Gennaro Anthony Moscato III, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gennaro Anthony Moscato III, 41 of Columbiana, passed away peacefully early Saturday morning, October 5, 2024, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Youngstown.

Gennaro was born on April 14, 1983, in Boston, Massachusetts, a son of Gennaro Anthony Moscato, Jr. and Cathy Sue Cleckner Moscato.

He graduated from A.C. Flora High School in Columbia, South Carolina and attended Kent State University.

He was a member of the Shandon Baptist Church while he was living in Columbia, South Carolina.

Gennaro worked as a truck driver and was also a Mason.

He leaves to cherish his precious memory his aunt, Mary Lou Cleckner Powell.

Gennaro was preceded in death by his mother; grandmother, Ruth Couchie Cleckner; great-grandparents, Charles and Stella Couchie and uncle, Judge O. Eugene Powell, Jr.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one.

