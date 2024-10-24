Open in App
    WKBN

    Gennaro Anthony Moscato III, Columbiana, Ohio

    By MyValleyTributes Staff,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45sSAU_0wKHPblk00

    COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gennaro Anthony Moscato III, 41 of Columbiana, passed away peacefully early Saturday morning, October 5, 2024, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Youngstown.

    Gennaro was born on April 14, 1983, in Boston, Massachusetts, a son of Gennaro Anthony Moscato, Jr. and Cathy Sue Cleckner Moscato.

    He graduated from A.C. Flora High School in Columbia, South Carolina and attended Kent State University.

    He was a member of the Shandon Baptist Church while he was living in Columbia, South Carolina.

    Gennaro worked as a truck driver and was also a Mason.

    He leaves to cherish his precious memory his aunt, Mary Lou Cleckner Powell.

    Gennaro was preceded in death by his mother; grandmother, Ruth Couchie Cleckner; great-grandparents, Charles and Stella Couchie and uncle, Judge O. Eugene Powell, Jr.

    Memorial services will be held at a later date.

    The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one. Family and friends are invited to visit www.seederly-mongandbeck.com to sign the guestbook or send private condolences.

    To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Gennaro Anthony Moscato III, please visit our floral store.

    A television tribute will air Friday, October 25 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

    Comments

