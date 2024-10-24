Open in App
    Boardman police ask for help identifying burglary suspect

    By Laurel Stone,

    2 days ago

    BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Boardman Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a burglary suspect from an incident this weekend.

    The incident took place Saturday night at a store in The Shops at Boardman Park. Reports state employees closed the store at 10 p.m., and on their way out at 10:30 p.m., they received a call from the security company stating there was a woman inside the store loading up a cart.

    The security company observed the woman on camera, stating a display table had also been flipped over.

    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07BgyM_0wKE38UI00
      Courtesy of Boardman Police Department
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BsHOW_0wKE38UI00
      Courtesy of Boardman Police Department

    Police responded to the store, at which point reports state the suspect had left, likely through a fire exit door, which was found ajar. Nearby, police recovered a full shopping cart containing athletic clothing, comforters and blankets on the ground nearby, as well as shirts near and around the dumpsters.

    One of the blankets was discovered to have the suspect’s blood on it, according to police.

    Employees told police the door the suspect exited through was hard to open and may not have been locked before close, adding that the door should have sounded an alarm since it is a fire exit.

    During business hours earlier that day, an employee stated the same woman who broke into the store after hours was observed at the self-checkout with a large amount of clothes that she was unable to pay for due to a failed credit card. Reports state the woman then left without the cart and the door security beeped, indicating she had left with some unpaid items, though employees were unsure of what she may have taken.

    Police say it is apparent the woman stayed after close and did not break into the building.

    Reports state the items recovered outside the store were worth $3,902.26 and the items left behind in the earlier incident accounted for $1,397.89.

    Anyone who may be able to help identify the suspect is asked to contact Detective Gerald Kamensky at gkamensky@boardmantwp.com or 330-726-4150, ext.#61848.

