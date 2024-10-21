Open in App
    WKBN

    Judith Louise Clemons, Youngstown, Ohio

    By MyValleyTributes Staff,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GoQil_0wFw3ldp00

    YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Wednesday, October 16, 2024, Judith Louise Clemons, age 82 of Youngstown, passed away at Hospice House in Poland, Ohio.

    She was born in Goodwill, West Virginia on May 22, 1942, to James Carl and Margaret Marie (Wilson) Clemons.

    Judith is survived by her children, Vernon Genis of Cleveland and Michael (Angela) Clemons of Youngstown; grandchildren, Julie Kitzler, James Kitzler, Kristina Clemons, Jasmine (Zac) Cady, Shane Genis and Erik Genis; great-grandchildren, Jordan Combs and James Kitzler, Jr.; siblings, William (Emma) Clemons of Arkansas, Joseph (Vivian) Clemons of California, Rosemary Lorion of Lakewood and Theresa (lifelong companion, the late Wayne) Clemons of Virginia; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

    Besides her parents, Judith was also preceded in death by children, Kristin Kitzler and Shawn Genis; brother, James Clemons and brother-in-law, Michael Lorion

    She was a devout Christian and her belief in God never wavered.

    She enjoyed artwork, reading, gardening and all creation. Judy loved everyone as her own and was often referred to as “Grandma Judy” or “Mom” by others. She talked to them almost every day and could not wait for all to live together in peace and happiness.

    Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories and send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com .

    To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Judith Louise Clemons, please visit our floral store.

    A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 22 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

