Judith Louise Clemons, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Wednesday, October 16, 2024, Judith Louise Clemons, age 82 of Youngstown, passed away at Hospice House in Poland, Ohio.

She was born in Goodwill, West Virginia on May 22, 1942, to James Carl and Margaret Marie (Wilson) Clemons.

Judith is survived by her children, Vernon Genis of Cleveland and Michael (Angela) Clemons of Youngstown; grandchildren, Julie Kitzler, James Kitzler, Kristina Clemons, Jasmine (Zac) Cady, Shane Genis and Erik Genis; great-grandchildren, Jordan Combs and James Kitzler, Jr.; siblings, William (Emma) Clemons of Arkansas, Joseph (Vivian) Clemons of California, Rosemary Lorion of Lakewood and Theresa (lifelong companion, the late Wayne) Clemons of Virginia; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides her parents, Judith was also preceded in death by children, Kristin Kitzler and Shawn Genis; brother, James Clemons and brother-in-law, Michael Lorion

She was a devout Christian and her belief in God never wavered.

She enjoyed artwork, reading, gardening and all creation. Judy loved everyone as her own and was often referred to as “Grandma Judy” or “Mom” by others. She talked to them almost every day and could not wait for all to live together in peace and happiness.

