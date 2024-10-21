Open in App
    • WKBN

    Woman runs over man with car, returns to scene to try again: Report

    By Erin Yudt,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2COlp8_0wFw3ize00

    WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Warren woman is facing charges after allegedly running over a man with a car early Saturday morning.

    Read next: Austintown police: Woman in standoff died of self-inflicted gunshot wound

    Warren police responded to the 800 block of West Market Street around 4:15 a.m. for a disturbance and reports of a person being run over by a car.

    A witness at the scene told police that Rai’onna Cofield ran the man over. The report stated that the witness is a relative of Cofield’s and she said they had been arguing over the man having sexual relations with both her and Cofield.

    According to the report, police received a call prior to the incident from Cofield that the man had threatened her with a gun.

    Police performed a traffic stop where the witness was driving with the man in the vehicle. A gun was not found, and the man was released, according to reports. The vehicle was towed because the witness did not have a valid driver’s license, however.

    While the two were waiting for a ride at a local gas station, reports said the man started yelling at Cofield, who was also in the area.

    Cofield started to reverse her vehicle and drove toward the man, the report stated.

    The man bounced off the vehicle and then was run over. Cofield left the scene but later returned, trying to run the victim over again, the report stated. She eventually stopped, ran toward the victim, and started punching him, according to reports.

    Cofield then drove away again while EMTs arrived on the scene, but the victim denied medical attention.

    Police caught up with Cofield. She said she did not hit anyone with her vehicle, but reports state there was blood going down the passenger side of the vehicle.

    Cofield was arrested on charges of felonious assault and driving under suspension.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

    Comments / 4
    Add a Comment
    Rockinric
    9h ago
    Doubt the 4 minute excursion (sex) was worth it & going to jail 🤡🤡🤡
    Vicky Smith
    1d ago
    FAFO at its most basic
    View all comments
