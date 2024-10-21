Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WKBN

    Valley town welcomes coffee shop and new grill

    By Patty Coller,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qOBFo_0wFw3h6v00

    HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – City leaders are welcoming two new businesses in Hermitage.

    Starbucks opened its doors at the corner of East State Street and Buhl Farm Drive. It is the second location in the city.

    The Hunger Station Grill also opened in the Hermitage Towne Plaza on East State Street. The restaurant specializes in Mediterranean-American cuisine.

    City leaders welcomed the new business on its Facebook page.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    What is pink cocaine? Autopsy finds drug in Liam Payne’s body
    WKBN2 days ago
    Alfred Lou Smith, Canfield, Ohio
    WKBN1 day ago
    ‘Max hug time three minutes.’ New Zealand airport sets time limit on goodbyes
    WKBN1 day ago
    19-year-old woman found dead in oven in Canada Walmart
    WKBN1 day ago
    Woman served by Trump at McDonald's drive-thru reveals details behind viral exchange with former president
    Fox News1 day ago
    Missouri woman finds trunk full of stolen campaign signs with help of Apple AirTag
    WKBN22 hours ago
    Find obits from your high school
    WKBN1 day ago
    Austintown police: Woman in standoff died of self-inflicted gunshot wound
    WKBN2 days ago
    Couple pleads not guilty to exchanging drugs in courtroom
    WKBN1 day ago
    Goldie Marie Paczak, Hermitage, PA
    WKBN3 days ago
    William E. Harris, Cortland, Ohio
    WKBN1 day ago
    Finger pointing continues in Bazetta Twp. money loss
    WKBN3 hours ago
    Grant gives local students free attendance to football game
    WKBN2 hours ago
    Man says he was jumped by 4, one with sword: Report
    WKBN5 hours ago
    Popular Florida restaurant burns down on day it reopened after hurricane
    WKBN3 days ago
    Youngstown police find gun on man seen in car stolen from gas station: Report
    WKBN2 days ago
    Girard Volleyball rolls to District Championship
    WKBN18 hours ago
    Teen in custody after 5 people found dead in Washington state home: police
    WKBN1 day ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Richard Lee Heck, Southington, Ohio
    WKBN1 day ago
    Man charged in group overdose at Eagles Club in Ravenna
    WKBN1 day ago
    Man sentenced for crash in Youngstown house
    WKBN2 days ago
    Barbara Mae Copeland, Warren, Ohio
    WKBN1 day ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Evelyn C. Rapple, Greenville, PA
    WKBN1 day ago
    No charges for man arrested in Warren traffic stop
    WKBN6 hours ago
    Video: Suspected drunken driver passes within feet of Harris’ motorcade in Wisconsin
    WKBN3 hours ago
    Man charged with burglary after found inside home trying to light the stove
    WKBN2 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group19 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy