Man charged with burglary after found inside home trying to light the stove

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said police early Sunday morning inside a South Side home who was trying to light the stove after he broke in.

Scott Bremick, 56, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on a charge of burglary, a second-degree felony. He is expected to be arraigned on Monday afternoon in municipal court.

Reports said police were called about 3:15 a.m. Sunday to a home on Park Hill Drive, where a woman said there was a man in her kitchen trying to turn on her stove. When police arrived, they found Bremick inside sitting at a table.

Reports said Bremick stood up after several commands, and he appeared to be very drunk. After he was handcuffed, he told police he was at a bar and was visiting the home of people he met at the bar, reports said.

Bremick told police he was not sure if he was in Austintown or Girard and did not know he was on the South Side.

The woman who lives in the home told police she thought she heard the pilot light on her stove clicking on and when she went to check she found Bremick standing in her kitchen, reports said. Reports did not say how he got inside.

