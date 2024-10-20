Open in App
    Marian Mason Tabor, Warren, Ohio

    By MyValleyTributes Staff,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20OtkB_0wEf7uC400

    WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marian Mason Tabor, 96, of 942 Fifth Street, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Saturday, October 12, 2024 at 9:16 a.m. at her residence, following complications from an extended illness.

    She was born May 30, 1928 in Struthers, Ohio, the daughter of Robert and Lucy Kimbrough Mason, residing in the area for 71 years, coming from Youngstown.

    She was a 1946 graduate of East High School , where she was a member of the Honor Society.

    Marian was employed with the Warren City Schools for 34 years as a Teacher’s Aide, before retiring in 2007.  She was also a Teacher at Second Baptist Church Pre-School.

    She was a member of the Grace A.M.E. Church, where she served as a Sunday School Teacher, Bible Study Instructor, Vacation Bible School Teacher and on the Usher Board. She was a member of the Teacher’s Aides Union as a Stewart, fighting for fair compensation. Her hobbies include cooking, traveling and reading.

    Marian was affectionately known as Mab, Ma Tabe or Mamma T, lived life with a quiet dignity and a wry sense of humor. She loved exercise and even in her 90’s would drop to the floor and show she could still do stomach crunches. She took her last family vacation at 91 to California. Marian spread the love of Christmas throughout her family, saving all year to make sure you got that “special gift”, often hid under a couch or in a closet. This passion for giving continues in the Tabor family.

    She married Chris Tabor Jr. August 28, 1948 and he died February 5, 2000.

    She leaves to mourn three sons, Chris Tabor III of Warren, Phillip (Anita) Tabor of Gaithersburg, MD and David (Saroya) Tabor of Cleveland Heights; one daughter, Ms. Victoria Tabor-Joseph of Lansing, MI; eight grandchildren, Brian Hudson, Jennifer (Zach) Choate, James Tabor, Vanessa Joseph, Julian Tabor, Jasmine Tabor, Rajani Tabor and Solana Tabor; five great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, family and friends.

    She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Thomas Mason, Reverend Robert Mason and Edward Mason and two sisters, Elizabeth Mason and Edna Mason.

    The family wishes to acknowledge the team of angels who lovingly cared for Marian until her peaceful transition and will always be indebted to their loving service.

    Funeral Services will be held Saturday, October 26, 2024 at 11:00 a.m., with calling hours from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Grace A.M.E. Church. Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

    Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home .

