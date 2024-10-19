Open in App
    • WKBN

    Man in blanket rescued from roof of home on fire

    By Erin Yudt,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18FNCW_0wDQbHfq00

    YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown emergency crews responded to a fire shortly after 4 a.m. on Saturday.

    Officials responded to the 300 block of Ferndale Avenue for reports of an occupied structure fire.

    A bystander tells First News that they saw a man wrapped in a blanket on the second-floor roof of the house and called 911.

    The victim was taken to the hospital for an assessment.

    Crews are unsure how the fire started, and an investigation is ongoing.

    Andrew Peterson contributed to this report.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Jerome Givens
    2d ago
    God was with you .
    replacefearwithfaith
    2d ago
    Glad he survived
    View all comments
