Man in blanket rescued from roof of home on fire

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown emergency crews responded to a fire shortly after 4 a.m. on Saturday.

Officials responded to the 300 block of Ferndale Avenue for reports of an occupied structure fire.

A bystander tells First News that they saw a man wrapped in a blanket on the second-floor roof of the house and called 911.

The victim was taken to the hospital for an assessment.

Crews are unsure how the fire started, and an investigation is ongoing.

Andrew Peterson contributed to this report.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.