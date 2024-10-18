Eugene Gerald “Gene” Rakoci, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Eugene Gerald “Gene” Rakoci, 79 of Hermitage, passed away Wednesday morning, October 16, 2024, in UPMC Jameson Hospital, New Castle.

Mr. Rakoci was born on July 5, 1945, in Sharon, a son of the late Stephen and Mary (Losik) Rakoci, Sr.

He was a 1963 graduate of Hickory High School .

Gene honorably served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps. He had two tours of duty during the Vietnam War, receiving a Purple Heart and was a P.O.W. Also while serving he attended the University of Tennessee.

As a civilian he began working at the former Sharon Transformer Division of Westinghouse Electric Corp. Later, he started driving semi-truck at Yourga Trucking, Wheatland and then Max Newton Truckin, Portersville, Pennsylvania. Gene also worked in the maintenance department of Kennedy Catholic High School, Hermitage, while owning and operating Rakoci Landscaping. More recently, he was employed by Anderson Coach and Travel, Greenville.

His passion was artistry. Some of Gene’s paintings are still on display at Kennedy. Throughout the years, he painted Kennedy’s and many other schools’ mascots on their football fields. He also worked on handmade crafts and woodworking.

He cherished the time he spent with his children and grandchildren. Gene looked forward to getting out with the guys, whether golfing, bowling or fishing.

He is survived by his wife, the former Shirley Janosko, whom he married on May 9, 1970; two sons, Kevin Rakoci and his wife, Nikki and Jason Rakoci, both of Hermitage; two grandchildren, Brittany and Sierra Rakoci and a great-granddaughter, Skylar Lowe.

In addition to his parents, Gene was preceded in death by three brothers, Michael, Stephen, Jr. and Gary Rakoci and many close friends.

Gene’s family would like to thank all the doctors and nurses who cared for him while he was at UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell, and UPMC Jameson Hospital, New Castle.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the American Heart Association, www.Heart.org .

Per Eugene’s wishes, all services were held privately.

Interment will be in St. Ann’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com . Arrangements entrusted to J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

