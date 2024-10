Donna Grubb, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna Grubb, 69 of Warren, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2024, at Community Skilled Health Care Centre.

She was born February 27, 1955, in Fort Riley, Kansas, a daughter of the late Donald G. Grubb, Sr. and the late Shirley S. Carter.

She was employed at Fairhaven Workshop for 44 years.

She enjoyed music, crafting and winning at Bingo with her friends at the nursing home.

She is survived by her sister, Deborah (William) Dey-Ermand of Warren, Ohio; brothers, Donald G. Grubb, Jr. of Athens, Alabama and Kevin M. Grubb of Hartselle, Alabama; several nieces and nephews and several great-nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her niece, Kimberly Grubb.

There will be no services at this time and she will be laid to rest at Roselawn Cemetery of Alabama.

Donna will be missed by all the lives she has touched with her love and smiles.

Services entrusted to Carl W. Hall Funeral Home .

