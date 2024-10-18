What to know about dense breast tissue

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

In September, a new federal law went into effect, requiring mammogram providers to tell their patients about their breast density. Some states already had a similar requirement, but now it’s required nationwide.

Dr. Nicole Reyes, a surgical oncologist with the Joanie Abdu Comprehensive Breast Care Center, said they grade breast density A, B, C and D. A is the least dense, and D is the most dense.

Dense breasts aren’t uncommon. According to the National Cancer Institute, nearly half of women 40 and older who get mammograms have dense breast tissue.

“Essentially what can happen is if a woman has dense breast tissue, it can put them at slightly higher risk for getting breast cancer only because the dense breast tissue can mask things on mammograms,” said Reyes.

It’s recommended that women who don’t have any risk factors get yearly screening mammograms starting at age 40.

Screening mammograms are very important because, number one, they detect cancers early, and a lot of times, they are able to detect cancers years before they become clinically evident,” said Reyes.

This month, the Joanie Abdu Comprehensive Breast Care Center’s mobile mammography van will be going around the area to give more access to women across the Valley. On Friday, the van will be at Mercy Health Austintown Primary Care from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 330-480-2654.

Dr. Reyes said they’ve been busy this month since a lot of people wait until October to get their screenings, but they are working to get everyone scheduled.

