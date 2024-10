Austintown park open late for comet viewing

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – With clear skies this weekend, there is a good chance of seeing a comet that is viewable to people in the area.

Austintown Township Park is extending its hours for this weekend so people can check it out.

On Friday and Saturday, October 18 and 19, the park will be open until midnight.

The playground, dog park, and other amenities will still close at dusk.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.