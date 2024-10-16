Woman hurt following 2 shootings hours apart in Warren: Police

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Warren responded to two early morning shootings in one day over the weekend.

Around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, a police officer heard five to seven gunshots in the area of the 1000 block of Mahoning Avenue NW, according to a report.

The officer said a man flagged him down, and told the officer he was shot at and the vehicle the shots came from left the scene.

Police did find shell casings in the area, the report stated.

About two hours later, police responded to another shooting at McMyler Street NW and Nevada Avenue NW.

According to the police report, officers found a woman who had been shot in the upper back. She was taken to the hospital.

