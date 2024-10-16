Open in App
    Woman hurt following 2 shootings hours apart in Warren: Police

    By Sarah DeLisio,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16KzJQ_0w8sokCI00

    WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Warren responded to two early morning shootings in one day over the weekend.

    Around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, a police officer heard five to seven gunshots in the area of the 1000 block of Mahoning Avenue NW, according to a report.

    The officer said a man flagged him down, and told the officer he was shot at and the vehicle the shots came from left the scene.

    Police did find shell casings in the area, the report stated.

    About two hours later, police responded to another shooting at McMyler Street NW and Nevada Avenue NW.

    According to the police report, officers found a woman who had been shot in the upper back. She was taken to the hospital.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

    Clover Lynn
    2d ago
    I was in the T-homes, one morning I wake up and my van and the whole parking lot is sectioned off. Turns out there was a body in a car 10 feet away from my van for THREE DAYS before anyone noticed!!!!
    Gigi
    2d ago
    These shootings are ridiculous!!! Can’t go outside after dark! Mayor do your job we need a curfew put into effect! It’s sad people would rather live in Youngstown than here! That Mayor did a curfew & it helped! You no whose doing this start rounding them up! Don’t worry martial law is coming see when we have military everywhere! 🙏♥️🤍💙🇺🇸💯
    View all comments
