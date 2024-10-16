Open in App
    Armed men stole shoes while kids were home alone: Report

    By Sarah DeLisio,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2COlp8_0w8skos200

    WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two juveniles were the only ones at home when a burglary happened in Warren last week, according to a police report.

    It happened on Friday just before 2 a.m. in the 1600 block of Southwest Blvd. SW.

    The kids told officers they heard a loud thud coming from the living room area, so they got up to see what the noise was, according to the report.

    They said when they got to the hallway, they saw three men with shirts wrapped on their faces, according to a police report. They told police one of them had a gun.

    The kids said the men took a pair of Nike Dunks shoes and left, the police report stated.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

    Comments / 8
    Add a Comment
    Nancy Hydrick
    2d ago
    story sounds wild and made up, broke in and only took a pair of shoes.
    Gigi
    2d ago
    This is getting ridiculous! We need to take our city back! We need to get rid of our people running it! They absolutely do nothing! Time for a change! We the people want to be safe ! It’s Time! Anyone that is corrupt better get there priorities in place when EBS comes arrest are coming to! If u listen someone said they have it all means every corrupt politician, judge,etc Military is in control it’s coming soon♥️🤍💙🇺🇸💯🙏
    View all comments
