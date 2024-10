Busy Austintown road closed for repairs

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- A stretch of Raccoon Road in Austintown will be closed for repairs.

North Raccoon Road, which is just north of Oakwood Avenue, will be closed between Mahoning Avenue and North Four Mile Run Road from Tuesday through Friday for a culvert replacement.

The detour is posted.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.