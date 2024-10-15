Open in App
    WKBN

    Busy Austintown road closed for repairs

    By Jonathan Renforth,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zV749_0w7I59KP00

    AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- A stretch of Raccoon Road in Austintown will be closed for repairs.

    North Raccoon Road, which is just north of Oakwood Avenue, will be closed between Mahoning Avenue and North Four Mile Run Road from Tuesday through Friday for a culvert replacement.

    The detour is posted.

