Go back in time to the Old South at Stonewall’s Tavern

CLARK, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – When you visit Stonewall’s Tavern at Tara-A Country Inn, you are getting possibly the most authentic and unique dining experience you’ll ever have.

Stonewall’s Tavern is just one fabulous part of Tara-A Country Inn nestled in the heart of Clark, PA. The mansion is a major destination spot in the Valley with guest rooms, parlors, and dining rooms full of memorabilia reminiscent of the Old South and Gone With The Wind.

The cozy and eclectic Stonewall’s Tavern, opened in 1986, is full of great food, ambiance and a staff that will make and serve you the best meal of your life.

“With our Surf and Turf we do a 12-ounce center-cut fillet with a ten-ounce baked lobster tail and then we do the vegetable of the day and the starch of the day,” said Chef Chris Pell. “With our Pricey Chicken, we hand bread the chicken, bake it in the oven, and then we finish it with a mushroom cream sauce with white wine, peppers, garlic and fresh spinach.”

You can also enjoy delicious lamb chops.

“The lamb, it’s a New Zealand rack of lamb. It’s three or six chops to bone each and then we do mashed and butternut squash because it’s in season right now,” said Pell. “And then we have a Cajun shrimp, which is a Cajun cream sauce. We blackened the shrimp with Cajun. We do our housemade barbecue sauce, served with rice with fresh spinach.”

Everything at Stonewall’s Tavern is freshly made with fresh ingredients including the delectable crab cakes that are handmade using fresh jumbo crab meat, fresh spinach, a homemade aioli and lemon juice. They’ll even take care of you if you want to eat early with early bird dinners.

“You got your meatloaf and your mashed potatoes all made from scratch,” said Pell. “Pierogis. That’s a Pennsylvania thing so we had to put that on the menu. We blacken it in a skillet with onions and butter, and then we serve a veg next to that. And then, of course, shrimp cocktail.”

Kitchen manager and pastry chef Donna Meyers has been with Tara-A Country Inn from the beginning. Meyers’s specialty is mouth-watering and decadent desserts like the Grand Mariner Coffee Ala Mode.

“It’s ice cream with coffee poured around it and Grand Mariner in a sauce with cream and heath chips,” said Meyers. “For the chocolate lovers, it’s a Chocolate Decadence cake and it’s also gluten-free. You whipped egg whites, and melted chocolate, mix it in, whip heavy cream, decorate it, and give a little raspberry sauce.”

Try the Carrot Cake mixed by hand and topped with a homemade cream cheese frosting or the Creme Caramel consisting of egg custard, milk, whipped eggs, melted sugar, and baked to perfection.

Stonewall’s Tavern General Manager William Moore is also no stranger to the ins and outs of the mansion and restaurant as he began his career there also in 1986 as a dishwasher and rising through the ranks over the years. Moore is as passionate about the guest’s experience and stay at the inn as he is about the restaurant.

“PittyPat’s Parlor is a part of the original home built in 1854. This was the original parlor to the home,” said Moore. “There are four original guestrooms above this area as well and then we also have 27 other guestrooms too.”

Guests can stay the night or get away for a few days to the historic mansion full of whimsy from the ever-popular Gone With the Wind film like an original Playbill and the actual bed jacket that Vivien Leigh wore in the movie. There’s also a treasure trove of Civil War memorabilia.

“The property is named after the movie Gone with the Wind. We have a collection of Remington First Castle original statues down by Stonewall’s, Tavern, and we have life-sized Remington’s out in the property as well,” said Moore. “We have Ashley’s dining room where we serve breakfast to houseguests here. There’s a hand-painted mural that adorns the walls and then we will be opening our gourmet dining room as well in the next couple of months, too. We have a pianist that plays the piano. It’s a seven-course gourmet dinner with white gloves and Silverdome service takes about an hour and a half to two hours to dine.”

If you want to really capture the essence of Tara, you can also go on a guided tour and enjoy seeing Clark Gable’s personal robe and Miss Scarlett’s room among many other fascinating areas. Tara-A Country Inn is also perfect for booking an event like a wedding for up to 150 people, anniversary parties, rehearsal dinners and more.

Tara-A Country Inn and Stonewall’s Tavern are located at 2844 Lake Road in Clark, PA. Call (724) 573-8299 and visit them online at Tara-Inn.com.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.