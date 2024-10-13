Brownlee Woods Library to close for two weeks, traffic alerts

(WKBN) — Starting Monday, the Brownlee Woods Library will be closed for about two weeks.

This is to expand and repave the parking lot.

Scheduled programs will be moved to a different date or canceled. Those affected are asked to visit other branches or use our online services.

Bridge washing operations begin this week in Lawrence County. This will take place Monday through Thursday I-376 in New Castle.

Traffic shifts and lane restrictions will be required in each direction near the Youngstown / Route 422 interchange

Starting Monday through the end of October, a portion of Route 18 in New Castle will be closed for roadway reconstruction.

It will be blocked off between North Liberty Street and North Cedar Street. The detour will be posted.

Railroad Work is scheduled in Mercer County this week.

Monday through Friday a section of Main Street in the Borough of Fredonia will be closed. It will be blocked off between Mill Street and Second Street.

The detour includes Route 58, Penn Avenue and Route 19.

Starting Monday, lane restrictions will be in place on Madison Avenue Expressway in Youngstown for about two weeks.

This will take place between Belmont Avenue and the I-680 North Ramp in the westbound direction.

Crews will be making repairs to the bridge parapet wall at the Wirt Street overpass.

