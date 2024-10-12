Player of the Game: Slippery Rock’s Brayden Long

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (WKBN) – Slippery Rock standout quarterback Brayden Long was named Player of the Game for his efforts in a 35-17 win over Gannon on Saturday afternoon.

The game was televised live as the WKBN College Football Game of the Week.

Following the victory, Long spoke with Chad Krispinsky.

Watch the video above to hear his complete postgame interview.

Long piled up 319 passing yards and 3 touchdowns. He also added an additional score on the ground in the victory for The Rock.

