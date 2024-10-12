Open in App
    • WKBN

    Player of the Game: Slippery Rock’s Brayden Long

    By Chad Krispinsky,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mLw3d_0w4oh8Bm00

    SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (WKBN) – Slippery Rock standout quarterback Brayden Long was named Player of the Game for his efforts in a 35-17 win over Gannon on Saturday afternoon.

    The game was televised live as the WKBN College Football Game of the Week.

    Following the victory, Long spoke with Chad Krispinsky.

    Watch the video above to hear his complete postgame interview.

    Long piled up 319 passing yards and 3 touchdowns. He also added an additional score on the ground in the victory for The Rock.

