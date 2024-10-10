Open in App
    WKBN

    Get to know Hickory’s Kelvin Morrison: WKBN Big 22 Contender

    By Ryan Allison,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uvAAR_0w1kWSY100

    HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – This year marks the 19th season for our WKBN Big 22 , one of the most prestigious high school football awards in the state.

    Watch the video above to hear from this 2024 preseason contender!

    Kelvin Morrison
    Hickory Running Back / Safety

    2024 Hickory Football Schedule

    At the end of the season, we honor 22 of the best high school players from the 57 local teams in our coverage area, as voted on by the head coaches and members of the local media.

    The Big 22 winners will be announced on WKBN.com on Thursday, Dec. 12. There will also be a special Big 22 selection show that same evening at 7:30 p.m. on WKBN-TV. During that special presentation, we will also crown our Big 22 Ohio and Pennsylvania Player of the Year.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

