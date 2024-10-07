Open in App
    WKBN

    Cavaliers guard to miss a month following surgery

    By Chad Krispinsky,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a6M2N_0vy0oWpB00

    CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Cavaliers announced on Monday that guard/forward Emoni Bates underwent successful arthroscopic surgery to treat a torn meniscus in his right knee.

    The procedure was performed by Cavaliers team physician, Dr. James Rosneck, at Cleveland Clinic Sports Medicine Center.

    According to a release from the team, Bates will be re-evaluated in approximately one month. His status and return to basketball activities will be updated as appropriate.

    Last season, Bates appeared in 15 games for Cleveland. He averaged 2.7 points per game for the Cavaliers.

    He was originally selected in the second round of the 2023 NBA Draft.

    The Cavaliers open the preseason on Tuesday night against the Chicago Bulls. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

