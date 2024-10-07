Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WKBN

    Carpenter’s 3-run homer lifts Tigers past Guardians, 3-0

    By TOM WITHERS - AP SPORTS WRITER,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TJrbj_0vxxZqwP00

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Kerry Carpenter hit a three-run homer off Cleveland’s All-Star closer Emmanuel Clase in the ninth inning, and the Detroit Tigers stunned the Guardians 3-0 in Game 2 on Monday to even their AL Division Series at one game apiece.

    Carpenter connected for a 423-foot shot with two outs off Clase, who had not given up a run since Aug. 30 and led the American League with 47 saves.

    Detroit ace Tarik Skubal pitched seven shutout innings, increasing his postseason total to 13, before the Tigers put together a rare big inning against the almost unhittable Clase.

    The intimidating right-hander has dominated hitters all season — he hasn’t blown a save since May — and was making just his second multi-inning appearance of 2024.

    Jake Rogers singled and Trey Sweeney hit consecutive two-out singles. Carpenter, who entered an inning earlier as a pinch-hitter, turned on Clase’s third straight slider, sending the ball into the right-field seats and shocking Cleveland’s rowdy home crowd.

    The homer drove in the first runs of the series for the Tigers, who have been finding ways to win for months. Detroit went 31-13 after Aug. 11 to qualify for the postseason and then stunned the AL West champion Houston Astros in the Wild Card Series.

    They’re at it again and will now head home to Comerica Park for Games 3 and 4 on Wednesday and Thursday with a chance to advance.

    After Skubal went seven and winner Will Vest got through the eighth, Beau Brieske pitched a perfect ninth for the save.

    Skubal, who won the AL pitching triple crown by leading the league in wins (18), ERA (2.39) and strikeouts (288), allowed just three hits. The left-hander dominated the Guardians over the first 4 1/3 innings, striking out eight before Josh Naylor doubled with one out in the fifth for Cleveland’s first hit. Skubal then hit rookie Jhonkensy Noel on the left hand.

    But the 27-year-old Skubal, who has never pitched a complete game, got Andrés Giménez to bounce into an inning-ending double play and celebrated loudly as he left the mound and headed toward Detroit’s dugout.

    Cleveland also threatened in the sixth.

    No. 9 hitter Brayan Rocchio doubled with one out and Kwan singled. Rocchio was held at third, and Skubal again got out of trouble as Detroit’s infield turned a nifty 6-4-3 double play, prompting the lefty to raise his hands and ask the crowd for more applause like a conductor pushing his orchestra for volume.

    TRAINER’S ROOM

    Guardians: Utilityman Tyler Freeman was replaced on the ALDS roster after straining an oblique while taking a swing in a simulated game on Sunday. Freeman, who was replaced by rookie Ángel Martínez, was probably going to be in the lineup for Game 2. He batted .385 against Detroit this season and knows Skubal well after facing him in the minors.

    UP NEXT

    Guardians RHP Alex Cobb will make his first start since Sept. 1 in Game 3. He’s been sidelined with a middle finger blister and only made three starts after coming over in a July trade from San Francisco. He’ll be pitching in the postseason for the first time since Game 3 of the ALDS in 2013 for Tampa Bay.

    Detroit manager A.J. Hinch had not announced his starter.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Local massage parlor searched again in human trafficking investigation
    WKBN1 day ago
    Photos: Hurricane Milton
    WKBN5 hours ago
    Browns announce a flurry of roster moves
    WKBN1 day ago
    Hurricane Milton bears down on Florida, but risks ease in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today2 hours ago
    Cleveland Guardians TV coverage changing in 2025
    WKBN1 day ago
    PSP investigating murder-suicide in West Salem Township
    WKBN2 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Suspect jailed on rape, other charges in Mahoning County
    WKBN10 hours ago
    Charges filed against man accused of pointing laser at OSHP helicopter
    WKBN1 day ago
    Jury selection begins in Mahoning County murder retrial
    WKBN2 days ago
    ‘You are going to die’: Tampa mayor warns against ignoring Milton evacuation orders
    WKBN10 hours ago
    Three charged after gunshots fired outside of bar: Police
    WKBN1 day ago
    Vehicles damaged in crash in Milton Twp.
    WKBN1 day ago
    Local church heading to Tennessee to prepare meals for hurricane victims
    WKBN1 day ago
    Trailer destroyed by fire in Girard
    WKBN1 day ago
    Tampa’s ‘Lt. Dan’ says he’s riding out Hurricane Milton on boat despite mayor’s warning
    WKBN3 hours ago
    One taken to hospital after shooting on West Side
    WKBN1 day ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News23 days ago
    NASA video shows Hurricane Milton from space
    WKBN4 hours ago
    Man faces robbery charge following assault: Report
    WKBN7 hours ago
    Extremely neglected dog found in Niles on road to recovery
    WKBN2 days ago
    Sharon man sentenced in federal drug trafficking case
    WKBN8 hours ago
    Youngstown community rallies against violence
    WKBN3 days ago
    You may be eligible for lawsuit payout if you ate Breyers vanilla ice cream
    WKBN2 days ago
    Woman killed in Mercer County crash
    WKBN1 day ago
    John Katchmer, Girard, Ohio
    WKBN5 hours ago
    Time to evacuate running out as Milton begins to lash Florida
    WKBN13 hours ago
    States sue TikTok, alleging platform is addictive, harms kids’ mental health
    WKBN1 day ago
    JobsNOW: Growing business needs workers in Lordstown
    WKBN1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy