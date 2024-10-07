Open in App
    • WKBN

    Extremely neglected dog found in Niles on road to recovery

    By Nadine Grimley,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JyIeY_0vxw46eR00

    WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A dog found in extremely poor condition in Trumbull County appears to be showing signs of progress.

    The skinny one-year-old doodle is feeling at least slightly better more than a day after he was discovered on the side of a road, with urine burns, matted fur, sores on his paws, and infested with fleas.

    But wearing a sweater with his paws wrapped in socks, Cameron is alert and responsive.

    Jason Cooke, founder of the Healthy Heart and Paws Project, says it’s by far the worst case he’s ever seen but he’s on the right track to recovery.

    Cameron was found on Belmont Avenue in Niles when witnesses called Niles Police reporting an emaciated dog stumbling when it walked.

    “This isn’t a dog that was just running loose and got skinny not being able to find food. I mean, he has all the clear signs of being confined in some type of kennel or crate, you know, the urine burns, the emaciation — it was just obvious neglect,” Cooke said.

    Cameron was originally hospitalized in Akron. He suffered from a few seizures and still has a long road to recovery, but he’ll continue to receive veterinary care at Healthy Hearts and Paws Project.

    “I didn’t want to give up on him. I knew that somebody had already given up and allowed this to happen to him so just doing everything we can to help him,” Cooke said.

    Cooke hopes someone knows who owned Cameron. A reward is being offered for information that leads to holding that person or persons accountable.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

    Comments / 7
    Add a Comment
    Debbie Bower
    17h ago
    God Bless you all for saving him. I hope that they find whoever is responsible for this CRIME. When it was said that he had symptoms of being in a cage, makes me a little concerned that there may other dogs(animals) that need help. Especially if Cameron is a pure breed.
    Sandy Keegan
    17h ago
    I hope who found him will be able to keep him
    View all comments
