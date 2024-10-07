Local first responders ready to provide hurricane relief again

CALCUTTA, Ohio (WKBN) — Florida residents are evacuating ahead of Hurricane Milton, which rapidly strengthened to a Category Five storm. Meanwhile, local first responders who recently returned from providing aid in the aftermath of Helene are once again on alert in case they’re needed down south.

“It’s just kind of impressive how large it’s gotten in just a very short amount of time, which is not good for the inland people there,” said Lt. Randy Schneider with Calcutta Fire Department.

They are recently returning from a trip to Florida and then North Carolina to help with the recovery efforts in the wake of the devastation left behind by Hurricane Helene.

“Some towns are about a week or two ahead of where they should be on putting their town and their lives back together,” Schneider said. “Other towns are probably several years out from coming close to what that is, just based on the devastation.”

Calcutta’s Fire Department has deployed multiple times to disaster areas, this time utilizing its K-9 to help rescue crews search for victims.

“A lot of the sand and soot that built up throughout the area, the possibility of people being buried was very high,” said assistant Chief Shayne Hamilton with Calcutta Fire Department. “Being able to use the dog’s scent was beneficial.”

Crews say the damage from Helene was almost overwhelming, and a far different scene than anything they’ve encountered in the past.

“These people were not prepared for this. Further down south, they’re more prepared for hurricanes. These people had never experienced anything like this before,” Hamilton said.

As Florida braces for another direct hit, first responders here are once again prepared to deploy south if needed. And they have a message for anyone who plans on riding out the storm.

“When they tell you to evacuate, evacuate. Quit playing games with your family. Quit playing games with first responders. Evacuate. It’s for your safety. It’s for everyone’s safety. Just get out,” Schneider said.

