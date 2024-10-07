Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WKBN

    Local first responders ready to provide hurricane relief again

    By Jon Rudder,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Y0TI_0vxuH15w00

    CALCUTTA, Ohio (WKBN) — Florida residents are evacuating ahead of Hurricane Milton, which rapidly strengthened to a Category Five storm. Meanwhile, local first responders who recently returned from providing aid in the aftermath of Helene are once again on alert in case they’re needed down south.

    “It’s just kind of impressive how large it’s gotten in just a very short amount of time, which is not good for the inland people there,” said Lt. Randy Schneider with Calcutta Fire Department.

    They are recently returning from a trip to Florida and then North Carolina to help with the recovery efforts in the wake of the devastation left behind by Hurricane Helene.

    “Some towns are about a week or two ahead of where they should be on putting their town and their lives back together,” Schneider said. “Other towns are probably several years out from coming close to what that is, just based on the devastation.”

    Calcutta’s Fire Department has deployed multiple times to disaster areas, this time utilizing its K-9 to help rescue crews search for victims.

    “A lot of the sand and soot that built up throughout the area, the possibility of people being buried was very high,” said assistant Chief Shayne Hamilton with Calcutta Fire Department. “Being able to use the dog’s scent was beneficial.”

    Crews say the damage from Helene was almost overwhelming, and a far different scene than anything they’ve encountered in the past.

    “These people were not prepared for this. Further down south, they’re more prepared for hurricanes. These people had never experienced anything like this before,” Hamilton said.

    As Florida braces for another direct hit, first responders here are once again prepared to deploy south if needed. And they have a message for anyone who plans on riding out the storm.

    “When they tell you to evacuate, evacuate. Quit playing games with your family. Quit playing games with first responders. Evacuate. It’s for your safety. It’s for everyone’s safety. Just get out,” Schneider said.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Natalie Flannigan
    1d ago
    prayers for those affected by this devastating tragedy 🙏 🙏🙏🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
    Natalie Flannigan
    1d ago
    thank you Calcutta Fire Department and also thank you to the K9 officer that also assisted!!! These people and dog, are true heros! people should applaud you for all of the effort 💪💪💪🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏🙏🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Here’s why experts are so worried about Hurricane Milton
    WKBN1 day ago
    ‘You are going to die’: Tampa mayor warns against ignoring Milton evacuation orders
    WKBN3 hours ago
    Will Milton make landfall as a Category 5 hurricane?
    WKBN1 day ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Todaylast hour
    Local church heading to Tennessee to prepare meals for hurricane victims
    WKBN1 day ago
    Extremely neglected dog found in Niles on road to recovery
    WKBN1 day ago
    1 thrown from car in Route 11 crash
    WKBN6 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida11 days ago
    Vehicles damaged in crash in Milton Twp.
    WKBN1 day ago
    Jury selection begins in Mahoning County murder retrial
    WKBN2 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel20 hours ago
    Time to evacuate running out as Milton nears Florida
    WKBN6 hours ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks18 days ago
    Hurricane Milton: Updates
    The Current GA2 days ago
    PSP investigating murder-suicide in West Salem Township
    WKBN2 days ago
    Multiple people report odd symptoms from mosquito bites in Oklahoma
    WKBN1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson4 days ago
    Charges filed against man accused of pointing laser at OSHP helicopter
    WKBN1 day ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News22 days ago
    Local cemeteries awarded state funding for maintenance
    WKBN2 days ago
    In Memory of Former Child Star Matthew Mindler: 3 Years After His Tragic Death by Suicide
    Herbie J Pilato24 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Tax event to help East Palestine residents file amended return
    WKBN1 day ago
    Boardman gas station closing
    WKBN21 hours ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida20 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Tennessee nurse and his dog died trying to save a man from floods driven by Helene
    WKBN2 days ago
    Trailer destroyed by fire in Girard
    WKBN1 day ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena3 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy