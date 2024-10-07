Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WKBN

    Brookfield teacher battles cancer supported by pink ribbons

    By Dave Sess,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wYwta_0vxt2iz300

    BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – You’re seeing plenty of pink this month to recognize breast cancer awareness. One of every eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer during their lives.

    Marissa Miller got diagnosed in June 2023 and is sharing her story so others can draw strength from it. She is battling the disease alongside her 4-year-old son Ryker and her husband Ryan.

    “You’re not taking me away from my little boy or my husband. I’m going to be here for them. I don’t care what I have to do, but I will be here,” she said.

    Miller cried in sadness when doctors said her tumor was fairly big. Her initial diagnosis was triple negative breast cancer, which the doctor said can grow faster, is more likely to spread, and limits treatment options. She has also cried many more times for joy. Through it all, she’s been guided by her faith, family, friends, and exercise regime of cardio drumming with Tracy Cooper, with Cooper’s Fitness Fitness in Cortland.

    “It’s so uplifting, and it’s so upbeat, and it’s so fun. And the more I worked out after chemo treatment, the better I felt,” Miller said.

    Dr. William Spielvogel thinks the drumming has helped, too.

    “Up front, I think it helped her tolerate the treatment better,” he said.

    Miller went through 16 rounds of chemotherapy. During a particularly difficult time, she held on to the story of Adrienne Toth , who was diagnosed with breast cancer, but passed away three years later from another form of cancer. Marissa recalled seeing her after waking up in the hospital once.

    “I look over and it’s her, and I’ve never seen her before in person. I’ve never met her, but it was her, and she was holding my hand,” Miller said.

    Marissa said over the next three days, strangers told her she was strong and was going to make it through — and she has. Her pathology results came back clear in February.

    “She was fortunate enough that she had a complete reponse to the treatment,” Dr. Spielvogel said.

    Now Miller shares her story to help people understand why they’re seeing all the pink ribbons.

    “That’s been kind of like my mantra through this whole process is just holding on, holding on to that goodness, holding on to those people around you, and you’ll make it through the pain,” Miller said.

    Miller is a Brookfield middle school teacher on leave this year to recover. She wants to teach again and share with young girls the importance of doing self breast exams.

    Miller has plenty to celebrate and one more thing coming up on Saturday which is her 35th birthday.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    Crystal Creech
    1d ago
    🙏🙏🙏
    Donna Frank
    1d ago
    Marissa is an amazing woman. I’ve known her for many years. Love you Marissa. You and Cyrus have the same birthday 🥰
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Here’s why experts are so worried about Hurricane Milton
    WKBN1 day ago
    Man accused of firing shot through window in Youngstown
    WKBN3 hours ago
    Local massage parlor searched again in human trafficking investigation
    WKBN1 day ago
    15-Year-Old Gave Birth To Secret Baby In Her Bedroom And Hid It From Family For Days
    Wide Open Eats5 days ago
    Boardman gas station closing
    WKBN1 day ago
    Jury selection begins in Mahoning County murder retrial
    WKBN2 days ago
    Suspect jailed on rape, other charges in Mahoning County
    WKBN6 hours ago
    Ohio Lottery player wins $50,000 in Columbiana County on scratch-off ticket
    WKBN9 hours ago
    Man reports Cadillac stolen at gunpoint in Youngstown
    WKBN3 hours ago
    PSP investigating murder-suicide in West Salem Township
    WKBN2 days ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    Teen daughter of band member found safe: police
    WKBN11 hours ago
    Lakeview senior standout breaks school record in win
    WKBN1 day ago
    Time to evacuate running out as Milton begins to lash Florida
    WKBN9 hours ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel23 hours ago
    Vehicles damaged in crash in Milton Twp.
    WKBN1 day ago
    Warren Township Police looking for suspects, victims in weekend shooting
    WKBN2 days ago
    Man sentenced after guilty plea to gun charge
    WKBN5 hours ago
    Local church heading to Tennessee to prepare meals for hurricane victims
    WKBN1 day ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt5 days ago
    You may be eligible for lawsuit payout if you ate Breyers vanilla ice cream
    WKBN1 day ago
    Veteran Jacksonville police officer charged with kidnapping, stalking woman
    Jacksonville Today25 days ago
    One taken to hospital after shooting on West Side
    WKBN1 day ago
    Road closure in Mahoning County
    WKBN11 hours ago
    Photos: Hurricane Milton
    WKBN2 hours ago
    Youngstown community rallies against violence
    WKBN2 days ago
    ‘Beloved’ Ohio TV Reporter Shot on Sidewalk in ‘Brutal’ Attack: Report
    Heavy.com1 day ago
    Trailer destroyed by fire in Girard
    WKBN1 day ago
    Big numbers & game winning plays: Big 22 Contenders for Week Seven
    WKBN1 day ago
    Police investigate after motorcycle rider injured in crash on West Side
    WKBN1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy