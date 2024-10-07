Brookfield teacher battles cancer supported by pink ribbons

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – You’re seeing plenty of pink this month to recognize breast cancer awareness. One of every eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer during their lives.

Marissa Miller got diagnosed in June 2023 and is sharing her story so others can draw strength from it. She is battling the disease alongside her 4-year-old son Ryker and her husband Ryan.

“You’re not taking me away from my little boy or my husband. I’m going to be here for them. I don’t care what I have to do, but I will be here,” she said.

Miller cried in sadness when doctors said her tumor was fairly big. Her initial diagnosis was triple negative breast cancer, which the doctor said can grow faster, is more likely to spread, and limits treatment options. She has also cried many more times for joy. Through it all, she’s been guided by her faith, family, friends, and exercise regime of cardio drumming with Tracy Cooper, with Cooper’s Fitness Fitness in Cortland.

“It’s so uplifting, and it’s so upbeat, and it’s so fun. And the more I worked out after chemo treatment, the better I felt,” Miller said.

Dr. William Spielvogel thinks the drumming has helped, too.

“Up front, I think it helped her tolerate the treatment better,” he said.

Miller went through 16 rounds of chemotherapy. During a particularly difficult time, she held on to the story of Adrienne Toth , who was diagnosed with breast cancer, but passed away three years later from another form of cancer. Marissa recalled seeing her after waking up in the hospital once.

“I look over and it’s her, and I’ve never seen her before in person. I’ve never met her, but it was her, and she was holding my hand,” Miller said.

Marissa said over the next three days, strangers told her she was strong and was going to make it through — and she has. Her pathology results came back clear in February.

“She was fortunate enough that she had a complete reponse to the treatment,” Dr. Spielvogel said.

Now Miller shares her story to help people understand why they’re seeing all the pink ribbons.

“That’s been kind of like my mantra through this whole process is just holding on, holding on to that goodness, holding on to those people around you, and you’ll make it through the pain,” Miller said.

Miller is a Brookfield middle school teacher on leave this year to recover. She wants to teach again and share with young girls the importance of doing self breast exams.

Miller has plenty to celebrate and one more thing coming up on Saturday which is her 35th birthday.

