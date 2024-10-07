Open in App
    Big numbers & game winning plays: Big 22 Contenders for Week Seven

    By Ryan Allison,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WFJgd_0vxt0rkm00

    YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There are just three weeks left in the high school football regular season and that means time is winding down for our Big 22 Contenders.

    Watch the video above to see a few of the players that made a big statement last week.

    Warren Harding earned a big win over Boardman last Friday, thanks to two big-time players. Quarterback Chaz Coleman scored the go-ahead touchdown with just two minutes left in the game. Then, fellow Raider, Airiz Coleman Bey sealed the deal with a game-winning interception on defense.

    Mineral Ridge wideout Jonathan Rozzi had a big day against Campbell. He recorded five receptions for 132 yards and three touchdowns.

    Southern Local quarterback Timothy Potts rushed for 179 yards against Columbiana and scored three times.

    Jackson Milton’s Keegan White finished with three touchdowns as well and rushed for 186 yards against Waterloo.

    Ja’Sean Lindsey continued his run at the record books with 253 yards rushing against Lisbon on Saturday.

    Springfield’s Dante Gentile stole the show on Friday with a staggering 254 yards rushing against Western Reserve in our WKBN Game of the Week.

